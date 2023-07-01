ABINGDON, Va. — An awarding-winning martial artist is bringing his life skills to the Abingdon Farmers Market as part of the market’s Farm Fresh Kids, an annual kids program that focuses on eating healthy and being active.

A kick out of this program

The program kicks off on July 11 with a visit from martial artist Chris Laing who will share with youth some of the same basic moves he’s learned during his 35-year career as a martial artist.

Laing, 49, is owner and operator of Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy where he teaches youth and adults at studios in both Abingdon and Mountain City, Tennessee.

The instructor, who has studied many styles of martial arts, including Sil Lum Kung Fu, Tai Chi, Sasamba, Modern Arnis, and Emperor’s Long Fist, will introduce children at the market program to the techniques of Chinese martial arts, which are modeled after a tiger, leopard, snake, dragon, and crane.

“Each animal system teaches different techniques while mimicking the movements of the animals,” said Laing. “Kids really like learning this system. They get to act and pretend to be that animal.”

During his presentation from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Laing also will teach basic kicking and punching exercises.

A lifestyle

For Laing, 49, martial arts have become a lifestyle as well as a career.

Growing up near Boone, North Carolina, Laing’s passion for the sports began early in life.

He remembers Saturday morning cartoons like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” were particularly eye-catching for the youth.

Laing practiced the kicks and tumbles in his living room until his father, a student of martial arts, suggested his son join him in class. At age 14, Laing fell in love with martial arts after enrolling as the youngest member of the adult class.

“I was getting ready to start high school and my dad wanted me to know some self defense,” he said.

By the time Laing was a senior in high school, he had progressed enough to teach martial arts to students in an after-school program in Watauga County, North Carolina.

The instructor continued to build his martial arts skills, eventually opening his first business in 1993. Since then, Laing has become a grandmaster of martial arts, a title used to describe or address an experienced martial artist.

“I’m blessed to be active and teaching five days a week,” he said. “I see some people the same age as me having a lot more health problems.”

On the increase

Laing has seen an uptick in the popularity of martial arts in this region. According to the online Statista Resarch Department, “the popularity of martial arts has increased steadily in recent years in the United States. Between 2010 and 2021, the total number of people practicing this sport went up by nearly 23 percent to hit around 6.2 million.”

Martial arts, traditionally developed as forms of self-defense, is a good way to stay fit, said Laing.

The academy teaches complete systems in which students can rank. This means students can master one or more system if they want to put in the work and dedication required. Many of his students decide to study more than one style at the academy.

Nic McCune, a part-time instructor at the Abingdon studio, started martial arts when he was only 9. Since then, the Meadowview resident has received a second-degree black belt in Sil Lum King Fu. He also has a black belt in Sasamba and he is at a black belt level in Emperor’s Long Fist.

McCune said it’s the art behind martial arts that intrigues him the most. “It’s the art behind it. There are so many things you can do with it — self defense, discipline, and health aspects,” he said.

Class member Kyle Buckland of Abingdon has been studying kung fu for five years and tai chi for three years.

“Studying martial arts, specifically kung fu and tai chi is a great discipline for me. It’s good for mental and physical health. It’s all around a great practice. You learn self defense and how to protect yourself, but it’s also a great form of meditation.”

David Farris of Chilhowie started tai chi classes two years ago to help alleviate persistent knee pain. “My doctors told me I could have surgery or just live with it,” said Farris, who has seen a reduction in knee pain and improvements in flexibility since beginning the classes.

Bill Wasserman of Russell County started the classes three months ago. He’s already noticed having better balance and flexibility.

Martial arts are not only a good way to exercise; it can help the mind by relieving stress and learning to focus better.

“We teach self defense skills but you’re also learning life skills, such as self confidence and respect.” Laing said many parents choose martial arts for teaching their children discipline. Home schooled students use martial arts to satisfy physical education requirements and as an outlet for socialization.

The instructor has seen positive changes in the behaviors of children from learning the skills.

“One student in class may be shy and withdrawn and martial arts help them develop confidence and self-esteem. Another kid in class may be high strung, and the skills help him focus and develop better coordination and improved problem-solving.”

Laing estimated he’s taught nearly 500 students since opening his studios. Students vary in ages from 3 to 80. “I tell people it’s never too late and you’re never too old to start martial arts,” he said.

Awards

Reaching the black belt in martial arts is just a starting place, he said. There are degrees that follow.

Laing has received numerous awards and distinctions as a result of many years of training, focusing on the art and a commitment to excellence. A recent “wow” moment happened when Laing was promoted to 9th degree Black Sash Grandmaster in 7 Star Praying Mantis Kung-fu.

In 1998, he was inducted into the Filipino Martial Arts Hall of Fame as “Outstanding Instructor of The Year.” He was inducted again in 2006 as “Weapons Expert.” Also in 1998, Laing was inducted into the Who’s Who of Martial Arts and was awarded World Top 100 Exceptional Martial Artist Gold Medal Award signed by Former President Bill Clinton and Former President George Bush Sr.

“I’ve been doing martial arts most of my life,” he said. “But, there’s still more to learn. I’ve only scratched the surface. There are thousands of different styles of martial arts.”

Not only is Laing an instructor, he’s also a student. He continues to learn from Grandmaster Rick Ward of Boone, the same instructor he had when he started out as a teen. “I’ve advanced because my instructor continues to improve his skills,” he said. “A student can only advance as far as the teacher.”

Laing said he feels a sense of responsibility to teach martial arts and to keep the art form alive.

“My teacher had to learn from someone who dedicated their lives to teaching other people. If someone doesn’t teach what they know, that knowledge dies out. It’s like a family tree.”

Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy, at 19484 Lee Highway in Abingdon, operates Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Check out “Grandmaster Laing, Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy” on Facebook and “@ blue_ridge_king_fu_abingdon” on Instagram.

About ‘Eat Smart, Move More’

“Eat Smart, Move More,” a Virginia Family Nutrition Program offered by the Virginia Cooperative Extension, will provide the kid-friendly series that teaches short interactive lessons on the importance of healthy lifestyles. The free programs operates from 3 to 4:30 p.m. during Tuesday markets from July 11 through Aug. 8.

Children who participate in the interactive activities receive $10 Farm Fresh Bucks to spend on any fresh fruit, vegetable or eggs of their choice.

Molina Heath Care is the funding sponsor of the program.

“This program offers many benefits for our youth,” said extension agent Andrea Wann. “Through the program, children learn how important whole foods are for our bodies and they also build confidence having the freedom and independence to choose these foods on their own, some of which they may not have tried before.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.