Virginia Council of CEOs hires regional executive

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Council of CEOs announced that Keith Hartman has joined the staff as Regional Executive for Virginia Council of CEOs (VACEOs).

Hartman’s main responsibility will be to assist with the nonprofit’s commonwealth-wide focus on membership representation and growth.

“We are fortunate to add Keith to our team,” says Scot McRoberts, executive director, VA Council of CEOs. “He is a strong believer in the power of peer roundtables, and he understands the challenges that small business CEOs face. He will be a tremendous help as we strive to serve more small business CEOs throughout Virginia.”

Hartman has over five years of experience developing and supporting peer-to-peer roundtables and forums for Vistage Worldwide, the international leader in peer advisory groups and personal leadership development for CEOs and senior leaders. He has experienced firsthand the transformational impact that the sharing of challenges, opportunities and experiences with trusted peers in a confidential environment can have, and is looking forward to helping the council expand this concept to all corners of the commonwealth.