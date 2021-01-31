Virginia Council of CEOs hires regional executive

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Council of CEOs announced that Keith Hartman has joined the staff as Regional Executive for Virginia Council of CEOs (VACEOs).
Hartman’s main responsibility will be to assist with the nonprofit’s commonwealth-wide focus on membership representation and growth.
“We are fortunate to add Keith to our team,” says Scot McRoberts, executive director, VA Council of CEOs. “He is a strong believer in the power of peer roundtables, and he understands the challenges that small business CEOs face. He will be a tremendous help as we strive to serve more small business CEOs throughout Virginia.”
Hartman has over five years of experience developing and supporting peer-to-peer roundtables and forums for Vistage Worldwide, the international leader in peer advisory groups and personal leadership development for CEOs and senior leaders. He has experienced firsthand the transformational impact that the sharing of challenges, opportunities and experiences with trusted peers in a confidential environment can have, and is looking forward to helping the council expand this concept to all corners of the commonwealth.
Hartman said, “Ben Franklin formed quite possibly the first peer group in this country in 1727. He called it the Junto Club. It had 12 members, met weekly, and lasted for 38 years. Napoleon Hill wrote of the power of peer groups as early as 1937. Still today, however, a relatively small percentage of CEOs and business owners have benefited from membership in a peer group, and I am thrilled to be associated with the Virginia Council of CEOs as we take our unique approach to the peer group concept statewide. Our combination of membership impact, benefits, accessibility, and reach are uniquely served to bring the power of peer roundtables to CEOs and business owners throughout all corners of the commonwealth.”
In addition to work for Vistage Worldwide, Hartman has over 30 years of experience in leadership positions with small businesses as well as public and private equity-owned organizations. One of the common threads of his career has been interaction with CEOs, presidents, business owners, and entrepreneurs, from a variety of different perspectives.
He was most recently the director of the Roanoke Region Small Business Development Center, where he worked with aspiring entrepreneurs and owners of existing businesses in an eight-county area of Southwest Virginia, helping them with issues encountered throughout the life cycle of a business. A key component of his role was establishing and enhancing relationships with stakeholders and investment partners.
Hartman earned a BA from Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, and has completed a variety of sales, management, and professional improvement programs. His volunteer work includes serving on the board of the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce, where he is currently the interim executive director as well. He also represents VACEOs as a member of both the Botetourt County and the Roanoke Regional Chambers of Commerce.
Virginia Council of CEOs is a nonprofit organization connecting CEOs for learning and growth. Formed more than 20 years ago, member benefits include placement in a peer roundtable group and access to a thought leader network and a robust program of events for learning and growth. This is not a networking group, but rather a group of CEO peers who are invested in the success of each member. Learn more at www.vaceos.org.