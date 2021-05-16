Tennis Anyone?: The funky names of Georgia

Like a good neighbor to Tennessee, Virginia is there.

Why, it’s right on the other side of State Street in Bristol.

And being in Bristol, after all, is kind of like being in two states at once. It’s like one state that stretches from Norfolk to Memphis.

Tennessee actually reaches far and wide — and has so many more neighboring states.

First up: North Carolina. Let’s call that the “Mother State” for Tennessee.

Back to Bristol: When Sullivan County was created in 1779, it was not Sullivan County, Tennessee. It was actually Sullivan County, North Carolina.

Today, by car, you can be in North Carolina in, oh, a little bit over an hour from downtown Bristol.

Make it about two hours to get to Kentucky from State Street.

Tennessee has even more neighbors — with its borders touching on Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi and Arkansas.

What may be most amazing is that it’s just three hours to get to Georgia, another neighboring state.