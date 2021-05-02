 Skip to main content
Tennis Anyone?: Rick McVey's retirement still lively after Barter
Rick McVey has retired from Barter Theatre, where he worked as an actor for 17 years. He still provides technical assistance for the theater at Moonlite Drive-In.

You’ve seen Rick McVey in shows like “Mamma Mia!” at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon.

He’s a funny guy.

But, at 64, he’s chosen to retire from acting.

Good timing, right?

He made that decision during the earlier days of this ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 — not exactly a busy time for actors hardly anywhere.

And busy?

Well, it was practically a 7-day-a-week grind for the Barter actors.

Do a show. Go to rehearsal. Repeat.

Sundays turned out to be one of the busiest days of the week, said McVey, a 1974 graduate of Virginia High School in Bristol.

McVey’s move rounds up 17 years on the stages of the Barter Theatre.

Even so, McVey says he would like to be back onstage — someday.

For now, he’s helping keep the Barter Theatre alive by helping further the mission of the Moonlite Theatre, the drive-in along Lee Highway where Barter is staging shows this spring and summer. He’s a technical guy, which draws from years of working at WCYB-TV in Bristol.

Along the way, McVey helped operate Theatre Bristol — before his Barter days.

I met McVey about the same time I met Katy Brown, who is now the producing artistic director at Barter Theatre.

That was 20-some years ago. And the pair was out at Goose Pimple Junction — yeah, of all places! — to make a movie called “My Last Best Friend.”

On the outskirts of Bristol in Washington County, I was the reporter on the scene of this short film, which followed a girl (Brown) whose father (McVey) did not want her to have a book.

For a while after that, McVey figured Brown was intimidated by him.

But, he said, she would learn that he was simply a nice guy.

Yep.

I learned even more when I wrote an annual Valentine’s Day story on McVey between then and now.

With this transition, I’m learning even more.

Like how McVey was an extra in “The River,” a movie starring Mel Gibson and Sissy Spacek that filmed in the region about 40 years ago.

As for Barter, McVey said, “I would love to do a show there again. I love Barter. I love the work. I was in over 100 shows. And you can’t do that unless you love it.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

