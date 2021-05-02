Tennis Anyone?: Rick McVey's retirement still lively after Barter

I met McVey about the same time I met Katy Brown, who is now the producing artistic director at Barter Theatre.

That was 20-some years ago. And the pair was out at Goose Pimple Junction — yeah, of all places! — to make a movie called “My Last Best Friend.”

On the outskirts of Bristol in Washington County, I was the reporter on the scene of this short film, which followed a girl (Brown) whose father (McVey) did not want her to have a book.

For a while after that, McVey figured Brown was intimidated by him.

But, he said, she would learn that he was simply a nice guy.

Yep.

I learned even more when I wrote an annual Valentine’s Day story on McVey between then and now.

With this transition, I’m learning even more.

Like how McVey was an extra in “The River,” a movie starring Mel Gibson and Sissy Spacek that filmed in the region about 40 years ago.

As for Barter, McVey said, “I would love to do a show there again. I love Barter. I love the work. I was in over 100 shows. And you can’t do that unless you love it.”

