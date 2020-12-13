Tennis Anyone? Renovation of The Lyric will add another cool attraction to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Va. — My 14-year-old son, John, thinks of St. Paul, Virginia, as kind of a party town.

Seriously.

We spent an overnight trip in St. Paul last year, staying at the Western Front Hotel — with its groovy interior decor, including paddles on the wall.

We had appetizers at the Sugar Hill Brewing Company.

We hiked around the swampy Wetlands Estonoa and the more clear Oxbow Lake.

We also went kayaking on the Clinch River.

Cool stuff, aye?

Why, yes, and there’s more coming.

Folks in town are working on a plan to renovate The Lyric, an old theater near the brewery.

This weekend, the theater fundraising group has staged a virtual Christmas show to raise money, said Kathy Stewart, Main Street manager of St. Paul Tomorrow, Inc.

St. Paul Tomorrow and the Lyric Project are presenting The Lyric in “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” as a virtual production on Zoom.

Showtimes are today at 4 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.