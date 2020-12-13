Tennis Anyone? Renovation of The Lyric will add another cool attraction to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Va. — My 14-year-old son, John, thinks of St. Paul, Virginia, as kind of a party town.
Seriously.
We spent an overnight trip in St. Paul last year, staying at the Western Front Hotel — with its groovy interior decor, including paddles on the wall.
We had appetizers at the Sugar Hill Brewing Company.
We hiked around the swampy Wetlands Estonoa and the more clear Oxbow Lake.
We also went kayaking on the Clinch River.
Cool stuff, aye?
Why, yes, and there’s more coming.
Folks in town are working on a plan to renovate The Lyric, an old theater near the brewery.
This weekend, the theater fundraising group has staged a virtual Christmas show to raise money, said Kathy Stewart, Main Street manager of St. Paul Tomorrow, Inc.
St. Paul Tomorrow and the Lyric Project are presenting The Lyric in “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” as a virtual production on Zoom.
Showtimes are today at 4 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-holiday-movie-channel-christmas-movie-wonderthon-tickets-128495340021.
Purchases are recommended to be made two days before the showtime you choose.
The Lyric Players are Stephanie Wingler, Joey Carico, Jessica Necessary, Heather Marchant, David Maloney, Sherri Martin, Carey Watkins, Tony Watkins, Kim Mays, Ben Mays, Dana Collins, Trey Stidham, Elizabeth Mann, Daniel Stanley, who is also the technical director and editor, and Kathy Stewart, producer/director. Read more about the cast on Facebook at The Lyric Theater Restoration Project.
All of this is slated to help rebuild the theater, eventually adding yet another cool attraction to St. Paul.
Phase II’s $1.7 million construction will begin in early January, Stewart said.
“This is all interior work, but will not include all of the finishes,” Stewart said. “It will be open for use at the end of Phase II and Phase III — estimated at $1.5 million — work will continue. We hope to be ready for a Christmas show inside next year.”
