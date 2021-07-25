Tennis Anyone? Learn more about writing craft at Virginia Highlands Festival

Writers’ Day at this year’s Virginia Highlands Festival provides opportunities to learn from regionally and nationally renowned authors about the craft of writing.

It’s an event for writers of all stripes — not just serious scribes.

Look for the event on July 30 — Friday. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, just off I-81’s Exit 14.

This year’s theme is “Telling Our Story: Using memories to write poetry, fiction, and drama.”

The day’s events begin at 9 a.m. with writers presenting their perspectives on tapping into personal memories, regional folklore and family legends in writing about Appalachian culture.

Sharyn McCrumb is the keynote speaker and the author of Appalachian “Ballad” novels, including the New York Times best seller “The Ballad of Tom Dooley.”

In a release, McCrumb says, “My books are like Appalachian quilts.”

Other writers at this year’s event include Jim Minick and Eugene Wolf.

The cost for Writers’ Day is $30, with students being able to attend free. Registration is online at VaHighlandsFestival.org or on the day of the event.