Tennis Anyone?: Foodie tips from the cable lady

I don’t know the lady’s name. All I know is that she worked for the cable company somewhere in Alabama, and she answered the phone late on a Sunday night.

I wanted to change the service for cable TV, and I asked the lady whether what I was paying was worth what I was paying.

She told me I was paying more in taxes than what I was actually paying for the cable TV. That’s about as much useful information as she told me about cable TV.

Because that’s about as much about cable TV as we talked about.

Somehow, the subject got changed. And, before I knew it, we were discussing delicacies like fried potatoes.

We both bragged about how great the new breakfast offerings were at Wendy’s.

She suggested a particular biscuit. And she raved about the breakfast potatoes available at the fast-food chain restaurant.

“They have waffle fries,” I said

“No, that’s at Chick-fil-A,” she returned.

“Arby’s has the waffle fries,” I said.

“No, they have curly fries,” she said. “I know these things. I’m a foodie.”

She told me exactly what to order at every restaurant. She told me how to find good deals. She told me to look out for things like T-Mobile Tuesdays.

She didn’t seem to know that much about cable TV. At least, at this hour on Sunday, she wasn’t able to actually change any of my service. She said she was only able to put in a ticket for somebody to call me back the next day.

She gave me some sort of tip on how she shares subscribing to some sort of streaming service with a friend and how they use the code to get on several devices.

I learned stuff from this lady that I had never known. Yeah, she didn’t help me with the cable TV, other than telling me that I was spending a lot of money every month.

I couldn’t figure out how she had so much time to tell me all these things. And, had it not been late on a Sunday night when I had some time, I doubt I would’ve been able to hang on the phone with her that long.

The next day, I made another phone call to the cable company and got a regular operator. It wasn’t the answering service in Alabama, in other words.

I didn’t learn anything about discounts or food or any of that stuff. But, changing my cable service, I may now have enough extra cash to go explore what I learned from the woman in Alabama.

I’ll never know who she was. But the next time I’m trying fried potatoes at fast-food places, I’ll think of that lady. And I might even consider myself a “foodie” as well.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.