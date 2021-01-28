Southwest Virginia farmers growing barley for craft brewers

Officials are celebrating the development of Southwest Virginia becoming a significant player in the craft beverage industry.

On Wednesday, InvestSWVA hosted a virtual celebration featuring partners of Project Calypso. Working with small, family farms to grow malting quality barley for the first time in the region, Invest SWVA is marketing the “Appalachian Grains” brand to breweries and distilleries across the state and surrounding states.

In the past, Southwest Virginia farmers have grown tobacco, wheat, corn and barley. InvestSWVA and its partners, including Virginia Tech’s Small Grains program, Lee County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, are demonstrating how the region can successfully grow malting quality barley and in significant quantities.

Will Clear, with the Virginia DMME, said Project Calypso goes back to the abandoned mine program. The program has been distributing about $10 million through various efforts, including “Appalachian Grains.”

Virginia Tech has been studying the development of barley in Southwest Virginia and is working with area farmers in the coalfields region.