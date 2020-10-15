Shauna Slaughter expresses beauty of nature in art

ABINGDON. Va. — Shauna Slaughter took up art at mid-life.
“I was older when I started painting,” Slaughter said.
Now retired at 60, Slaughter spent years as an office worker.
Still, at 52, Slaughter discovered watercolors. And that brought her on a journey through the woods with animals and nature.
“I like to express the beauty of nature,” Slaughter said. “And I really like to do animals and different outdoor scenes. I love animals, but I do a little bit of everything. I just like the different personalities of different animals.”
A resident of Rogersville, Tennessee, Slaughter is slated to show off her art Friday with a gallery opening in Abingdon, Virginia.
Her work reflects her travels, she said.
“I have seen the majestic animals of the west, vibrant colors of Peru, the stillness of snow in Norway, and my travels have allowed me to come to the realization that there is so much to see in God’s creation,” Slaughter said.
“Simple things such as the eyes of a kitten, the fruit of the harvest and the birds of the air will always be my creative centering point.”
Primarily, she’s a watercolor artist and paints indoors because that medium dries so quickly, she said.
Slaughter hopes to invite visitors to her show to inspire imaginations, she said.
“And maybe they can reimagine their lives,” Slaughter said. “If you had told me 10 years ago that I would be doing this, I would have probably called you a liar.”
Slaughter laughed.
“I didn’t think that I had it in me,” she said. “I had always wanted to do it. And then I learned how to do it. It’s not something that comes natural to me.”
Still, she paints.
“I’m not one that picks up a pencil and draws anything I want,” Slaughter said with a laugh. “I really have to concentrate on doing it.”
Slaughter’s debut exhibit of watercolor paintings in Abingdon is called “Reimagined.”
“As a young child, my dream was to become an architect,” Slaughter said. “And, looking back on that dream, maybe the artist inside of me was there all along.”
Now, as a frequent traveler, Slaughter said, “I am developing a better knowledge of fine art and art history, leading to a greater development of my artistic skills. I’m now finding ways to draw the next chapter of my life.”
This marks Slaughter’s first art show anywhere. And, she said, “My hope is that all will enjoy the paintings as much as I have enjoyed the journey.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com
