Shauna Slaughter expresses beauty of nature in art

Slaughter hopes to invite visitors to her show to inspire imaginations, she said.

“And maybe they can reimagine their lives,” Slaughter said. “If you had told me 10 years ago that I would be doing this, I would have probably called you a liar.”

Slaughter laughed.

“I didn’t think that I had it in me,” she said. “I had always wanted to do it. And then I learned how to do it. It’s not something that comes natural to me.”

Still, she paints.

“I’m not one that picks up a pencil and draws anything I want,” Slaughter said with a laugh. “I really have to concentrate on doing it.”

Slaughter’s debut exhibit of watercolor paintings in Abingdon is called “Reimagined.”

“As a young child, my dream was to become an architect,” Slaughter said. “And, looking back on that dream, maybe the artist inside of me was there all along.”

Now, as a frequent traveler, Slaughter said, “I am developing a better knowledge of fine art and art history, leading to a greater development of my artistic skills. I’m now finding ways to draw the next chapter of my life.”

This marks Slaughter’s first art show anywhere. And, she said, “My hope is that all will enjoy the paintings as much as I have enjoyed the journey.”

