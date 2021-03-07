Pro-Art sponsors free Barter Players' production of 'Tom Sawyer'

The Barter Players are a group of professional artists who perform world-class theater for young people. The Players believe in theater that awakens the imaginations of the most exciting, most participatory audience in the world: kids. Barter Player performances focus on eliciting bravery, and shows never talk down to the audience. Because of their fierce theatricality, no-holds-barred acting and faithfulness to great stories, The Barter Players have garnered a following among both children and adults alike. The child in all of us deserves wild adventure, incredible stories and the excitement of live theater so close you can reach out and touch it.

Pro-Art and The Barter Players bring the wonder of Barter Theatre to you. Get free access to watch “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” on demand by visiting proartva.org/tomsawyer and submitting the request form. You will be emailed a link and passcode to the stream on Wednesday, March 17. You can watch Barter On Demand content on any device that has a web browser, and Pro-Art staff will do their best to assist with any technical issues subscribers may have.

The Pro-Art Association is offering this performance, and all events of their 2020-2021 season, at no cost to you. This performance is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. If you have any questions, or would like updates in regards to performance modifications, please visit proartva.org, call the office at 276-376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.