On the Record: Why does this Crosby, Stills & Nash song end with a Spanish verse?

Q: Crosby, Stills & Nash are one of my favorite bands, and my favorite song is “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.” At the end of the song, there are a few verses in what appears to be Spanish. What do these lines mean?
A: According to the song’s composer, Stephen Stills, the song was written about singer Judy Collins. After the many different parts of the song, Stills felt that it needed a lively ending, so he wrote a few lines about taking a trip to Cuba. Stills has stated that “the little kicker at the end about Cuba was just to liven it up because it had gone on forever, and I didn’t want it to just fall apart.” Since it had no relationship to the rest of the song, they sang it in Spanish so that it could not be understood. “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” reached No. 21 on the pop charts in 1969.)
Q: In the song “Blinded by the Light,” there’s a line that sounds like “the calliope crashed to the ground.” What exactly is a calliope?
A: The Bruce Springsteen song from 1973 that became a No. 1 hit in 1977 when it was rerecorded by Manfred Man’s Earth Band contains many interesting words and phrases. A calliope is a 19th-century steam-powered organ used at circuses and carnivals. Calliope is also the name of Zeus’ daughter in Greek mythology.
Q: I am a huge fan of the Townes Van Zandt song “Pancho and Lefty.” Could you send me some information about the factual basis of that song and specifically what Lefty did or didn’t do to get Pancho killed?
A: In a 1984 interview on the PBS series, “Austin Pickers,” Townes Van Zandt explained that, although featuring historical figures, the song “came from nowhere,” suggesting that he was not so concerned with historical accuracy. The real Pancho Villa was a Mexican revolutionary who was born on June 5, 1878, in Hacienda de Rio Grande in San Juan de Rio, Mexico. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, the historical Villa was orphaned at an early age and was forced into becoming a fugitive as an adolescent after he killed an owner of the estate on which he worked. The killing was in revenge for an assault on Villa’s sister. From 1909, at age 31, through his assassination on June 20, 1923, Villa lived the life of a revolutionary, generally supporting various reform-minded politicians, including Francisco Madero and, following Madero’s assassination, the agrarian Emiliano Zapata. He often found himself at odds with his fellow revolutionaries. Between January and March 1916, Villa executed 34 Americans in northern Mexico and New Mexico in an effort to demonstrate that his rival, Venustiano Carranza, was incapable of controlling things in that region. President Woodrow Wilson sent General John J. Pershing to the area in an attempt to capture Villa, but Pershing was never able to do so. When Carranza’s government finally fell in 1920, Villa was granted a pardon and given a ranch in Chihuahua. Three years later, he was assassinated. According to Van Zandt, “Lefty” was thought to have been the nickname given to one of Villa’s friends in real life.
