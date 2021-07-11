On the Record: Why does this Crosby, Stills & Nash song end with a Spanish verse?

A: In a 1984 interview on the PBS series, “Austin Pickers,” Townes Van Zandt explained that, although featuring historical figures, the song “came from nowhere,” suggesting that he was not so concerned with historical accuracy. The real Pancho Villa was a Mexican revolutionary who was born on June 5, 1878, in Hacienda de Rio Grande in San Juan de Rio, Mexico. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, the historical Villa was orphaned at an early age and was forced into becoming a fugitive as an adolescent after he killed an owner of the estate on which he worked. The killing was in revenge for an assault on Villa’s sister. From 1909, at age 31, through his assassination on June 20, 1923, Villa lived the life of a revolutionary, generally supporting various reform-minded politicians, including Francisco Madero and, following Madero’s assassination, the agrarian Emiliano Zapata. He often found himself at odds with his fellow revolutionaries. Between January and March 1916, Villa executed 34 Americans in northern Mexico and New Mexico in an effort to demonstrate that his rival, Venustiano Carranza, was incapable of controlling things in that region. President Woodrow Wilson sent General John J. Pershing to the area in an attempt to capture Villa, but Pershing was never able to do so. When Carranza’s government finally fell in 1920, Villa was granted a pardon and given a ranch in Chihuahua. Three years later, he was assassinated. According to Van Zandt, “Lefty” was thought to have been the nickname given to one of Villa’s friends in real life.