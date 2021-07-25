On the Record: Who is the guest singer on Pink Floyd's 'Have a Cigar'?

Q: For years, I thought Pink Floyd’s “Have a Cigar” was sung by David Gilmour. But I recently read it was actually sung by someone named Roy Harper. Is this true? If so, who is Roy Harper?
A: It is true. “Have A Cigar” was indeed sung by singer/songwriter/guitarist Roy Harper. Born in Manchester, England, in 1941, Harper began his recording career with the release of “The Sophisticated Beggar” in 1966 and continued releasing music into the 2000s. Throughout his long career, he has performed with many famous musicians, including Keith Moon, Ian Anderson and Paul McCartney. When Pink Floyd was recording the “Wish You Were Here” album in 1975, Harper was in an adjoining studio. Due to the high notes in the song, Pink Floyd bassist and vocalist Roger Waters did not think that he or guitarist David Gilmour could sing the song properly, so they asked Harper to give it a try. Consequently, he is the only guest vocalist to appear on a Pink Floyd album. In his other claim to fame, Harper was the subject of a song written by his friend, Led Zeppelin guitarist, Jimmy Page. “Hats Off to (Roy) Harper” appeared on the 1970 album “Led Zeppelin III.” Page has frequently appeared and recorded with Harper, most famously under the pseudonym S Flavius Mercurius on Harper’s 1971 masterwork, “Stormcock.” Harper, now 80, has released 32 albums during his 50-plus-year musical career and is well-regarded among his peers. His website describes him as being officially “retired” and living in Ireland. His last album, released in 2013, was entitled “Man & Myth.” Earlier that same year, Harper was awarded the BBC Radio 2 Folk Lifetime Achievement Award.
Q: Bob Seger’s “Turn the Page” is one of my favorite songs. I have only heard the live version of the song. Was there ever a studio version of the song?
A: Bob Seger’s song about life on the road became a radio hit when a live version of the song, recorded in Detroit in September 1975, was included on the album Live Bullet (1976). The song was originally included on Seger’s sixth album, “Back in ’72.” Released in 1973, “Back in ’72” includes six original Seger compositions and three covers of other rock songs, including the Allman Brothers classic, “Midnight Rider.”
Q: I am a fan of Weird Al Yankovic’s song parodies. When he writes a parody, does he pay royalties to the original songwriters?
A: According to a 1994 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, parodies of songs are considered a separate work from the original song and therefore do not require permission from the original song’s composer. They also do not require a royalty payment. The ruling states that if the lyrics are significantly changed, a new song is created even if the music is unchanged. While he is legally protected, Weird Al always seeks permission from the original songwriters before he writes a song parody so that he maintains positive relationships within the music industry.
Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.