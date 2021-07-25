On the Record: Who is the guest singer on Pink Floyd's 'Have a Cigar'?

A: It is true. “Have A Cigar” was indeed sung by singer/songwriter/guitarist Roy Harper. Born in Manchester, England, in 1941, Harper began his recording career with the release of “The Sophisticated Beggar” in 1966 and continued releasing music into the 2000s. Throughout his long career, he has performed with many famous musicians, including Keith Moon, Ian Anderson and Paul McCartney. When Pink Floyd was recording the “Wish You Were Here” album in 1975, Harper was in an adjoining studio. Due to the high notes in the song, Pink Floyd bassist and vocalist Roger Waters did not think that he or guitarist David Gilmour could sing the song properly, so they asked Harper to give it a try. Consequently, he is the only guest vocalist to appear on a Pink Floyd album. In his other claim to fame, Harper was the subject of a song written by his friend, Led Zeppelin guitarist, Jimmy Page. “Hats Off to (Roy) Harper” appeared on the 1970 album “Led Zeppelin III.” Page has frequently appeared and recorded with Harper, most famously under the pseudonym S Flavius Mercurius on Harper’s 1971 masterwork, “Stormcock.” Harper, now 80, has released 32 albums during his 50-plus-year musical career and is well-regarded among his peers. His website describes him as being officially “retired” and living in Ireland. His last album, released in 2013, was entitled “Man & Myth.” Earlier that same year, Harper was awarded the BBC Radio 2 Folk Lifetime Achievement Award.