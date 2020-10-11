On the Record: What was first song on TV show ‘American Bandstand’?

In a July 2010 interview with Spin.com, Matt Schultz says the band initially played under the name Perfect Confusion. However, a bizarre chance encounter with a stranger following a show lead them to change their name.

According to Schultz, the man came up to him and kept repeating the phrase, “You have to cage the elephant!” over and over. Schultz seized on it and convinced his bandmates to change their name. The band released their first self-titled album in 2009. In 2013, following the release of their third album, “Melophobia,” Parrish decided to leave the band and try his hand at production work. Matthan Minster (keys/guitar) and Nick Bockrath (lead guitar) round out the band.

Their most recent album, “Social Cues,” was released last year and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Album.

