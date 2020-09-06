On the Record: What’s the origin of Booker T. and the M.G.’s band name?

Q: I recently heard the classic “Green Onions” instrumental by Booker T. and the M.G.’s, and it got me wondering about the band’s name. I know that the “Booker T.” part is for Booker T. Jones who played keyboards for the group. But what does “M.G.’s” stand for?
A: Booker T. Jones Jr. was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on Nov. 12, 1944, and was named after his father. The elder Jones was, in turn, named in honor of the famous educator, orator and presidential advisor, Booker T. Washington.
Like his famous older namesake, Booker T. Sr. was an educator. He taught science at Memphis High School. Booker T. Jr. was a musical prodigy, mastering multiple instruments in addition to piano and organ.
Although he’s more famously known for his talent on keyboards, Booker T’s professional musical career began when he was hired at 16 to play baritone saxophone with Willie Mitchell’s band on the Carla and Rufus Thomas hit, “Cause I Love You.” Booker T. formed his band with other Memphis-area musicians, including guitarist Steve Cropper, bassist Lewie Steinberg and drummer Al Jackson Jr.
They chose the name “Booker T. and the M.G.’s.” While many suspect the latter was named after the car brand, the official line is that it stands for “Memphis Group” in order to avoid possible trademark infringements.
As you mentioned, “Green Onions” was a huge hit for the band in 1962. It easily could be considered as part of the official soundtrack of the 1960s. In case you haven’t done the math: Booker T. was only 18!
Q: When I was a kid, my dad would sing a sad song about a paper boy trying to sell newspapers so he could buy something to eat. Do you have any knowledge of the song?
A: Yes, we have some knowledge of this song. The song you are referring to is “Little Paper Boy” by Hank Williams Sr. The song was written by Jim Anglin and Johnnie Wright and recorded by Williams in 1949.
Q: Have any members of Steely Dan ever identified the “Rikki” in the song “Rikki, Don’t Lose That Number”?
A: Like many songwriters, Steely Dan’s Walter Becker and Donald Fagen offered little information on the meaning of their song lyrics, including “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number.”
However, the identity of “Rikki” has been confirmed by the man himself, Rick Derringer. Derringer began his career as vocalist/guitarist for the McCoys. While still a teenager, Derringer sang and played the monster guitar riff on their 1965 No. 1 hit “Hang on Sloopy.”
After the McCoys disbanded in 1969, Derringer released solo albums and became a very prominent session guitarist playing with many musicians including Johnny Winter, Edgar Winter, Barbara Streisand, Meat Loaf and Cyndi Lauper. As a solo artist, he is best remembered for his 1974 hit “Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo.”
During an interview, Derringer recalled an early ’70s recording session with Steely Dan in which Donald Fagen gave him a phone number and said “Ricky, don’t lose that number.” Although the rest of the song has nothing to do with Derringer, the phrase became the title for the biggest hit of Steely Dan’s career.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums, and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, N.C.
