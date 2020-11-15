On the Record: What is Freddie Mercury singing in 'Killer Queen'?

Q: My favorite Queen song is “Killer Queen,” but I’ve never been able to understand the first line of the song. What does she keep in her pretty cabinet?

A: The first line of the song is hard to understand because it mixes English and French words. The line is “She keeps her Moët et Chandon in a pretty cabinet” with Moët et Chandon referring to the famous French champagne. Written by Freddie Mercury, the song’s lyrics have often been said to have been influenced by Noel Coward. Guitarist Brian May has referred to “Killer Queen” as the turning point of their career because it was their first big hit, and it “best summed up our kind of music.” Released in late 1974, “Killer Queen” reached No. 12 in the U.S. and No. 2 in the U.K. It comes from the band’s third album, “Sheer Heart Attack.”

Q: I was listening to my classic rock radio station recently and heard back-to-back versions of the Stones’ “Brown Sugar” and John Lennon’s “Whatever Gets You Through the Night.” Both songs feature memorable saxophone solos. I was struck by how similar-sounding these solos were and wonder if they were performed by the same person?