On the Record: Were the Troggs one-hit wonders with 'Wild Thing'?

A: Like many bands that performed at Woodstock, Ten Years After was relatively unknown in the U.S. until their blistering set electrified the audience at Max Yasger’s farm. The British blues-rock outfit was already a top band at home and was slowly building a following in the U.S. when they were invited to play at Woodstock. Singer/guitarist Alvin Lee’s performance on “I’m Going Home” is remembered by many as the best performance of the weekend. The watermelon incident that you refer to was not a calculated move on Lee’s part but rather a spontaneous gesture by a fan. At the end of “I’m Going Home,” which closed out their set, a concertgoer rolled a watermelon onstage that camee to rest at Lee’s feet. Lee picked up the melon and walked offstage doing his best Charles Atlas imitation. Although the concert took place in August 1969, Ten Years After got a boost in popularity when the concert movie was released in 1970. For the first time, many people got to clearly see Lee’s guitar virtuosity and the now-famous watermelon incident.