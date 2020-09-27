On the Record: Reader trying to find recording by Somethin’ Smith and the Redheads

Q: Why do radio stations begin with either the letter W or K?

A: First, a brief history of the radio. As we all remember from high school, Heinrich Hertz is credited with proving in 1885 that electricity could be transmitted in electromagnetic waves. By 1891, the first wireless telegraphs began showing up on ships. In 1893, Nikola Tesla gave the first public demonstration of a radio in St. Louis, Missouri. However, Guglielmo Marconi filed the first patent protection for his radio and opened up his Wireless Telegraph and Signal Company in 1897. Four years later, Marconi sent the first transatlantic radio signal from Ireland to Canada. By 1912, it had become apparent that it was necessary to bring nations together to work out a system of assigning initial radio station call letters to each country.

As a result, then, of the London International Radiotelegraphic Conference, blocks of initial letters were assigned to each participating country. The letters W, K, N, and A were assigned to the United States. W and K were used to designate commercial broadcasters, while N and A were allocated to military users of the radio spectrum. The first U.S. radio stations were allowed to select their own call letters beginning with either a W or a K. However, in 1928, the Federal Radio Commission formalized rules requiring all new stations to use four-letter combinations. It also stipulated that all stations east of the Mississippi would use an initial W, while those stations west of the Mississippi would use an initial K. Stations already on the air were allowed to keep their call letters regardless of number or location.

