On the Record: Reader trying to find recording by Somethin’ Smith and the Redheads

Q: I am trying to find the recording “I’ll never never tell another white lie” by Somethin’ Smith and the Redheads. Can you help me?
A: The song you’re looking for is actually called “It’s a Sin to Tell a Lie.” Written by Billy Mayhew, it was first a hit for Fats Waller in 1935. Through the years, it has been recorded by many artists including Victor Young, the Ink Spots, and Billie Holiday. In 1955, Somethin’ Smith and the Redheads had a No. 7 hit with their version of the song. It can be found on “Ain’t That Somethin’: The Best of Somethin’ Smith” which was released in 1998 on the Collectors’ Choice Music label.
Q: I was listening to my original vinyl copy of R.E.M.’s second full-length album, “Reckoning” recently. In the last song, “Little America,” Michael Stipe sings the line, “Jefferson, I think we’re lost.” But on the “Live at the Olympia” double CD set, he sings, “Washington, I think I’m lost.” Is he referring to Thomas Jefferson and George Washington?
A: Interesting question. The answer, however, is no, lead singer Michael Stipe is not invoking our Founding Fathers in a song whose title refers to the Little America rest stop along I-80 in Wyoming.
Actually, the initial reference to Jefferson is to Jefferson Holt, the band’s manager from 1981-1996. The reason Stipe later changed the reference from Jefferson to Washington is because the band and Holt agreed to part ways in 1996. When the band announced the split, they simply said that they and Holt had decided to terminate their relationship by mutual agreement. Neither the band members nor Holt has ever explained exactly why they agreed to split, but the fact that Stipe went so far as to change the name in his song leaves the matter open to speculation.
Q: Why do radio stations begin with either the letter W or K?
A: First, a brief history of the radio. As we all remember from high school, Heinrich Hertz is credited with proving in 1885 that electricity could be transmitted in electromagnetic waves. By 1891, the first wireless telegraphs began showing up on ships. In 1893, Nikola Tesla gave the first public demonstration of a radio in St. Louis, Missouri. However, Guglielmo Marconi filed the first patent protection for his radio and opened up his Wireless Telegraph and Signal Company in 1897. Four years later, Marconi sent the first transatlantic radio signal from Ireland to Canada. By 1912, it had become apparent that it was necessary to bring nations together to work out a system of assigning initial radio station call letters to each country.
As a result, then, of the London International Radiotelegraphic Conference, blocks of initial letters were assigned to each participating country. The letters W, K, N, and A were assigned to the United States. W and K were used to designate commercial broadcasters, while N and A were allocated to military users of the radio spectrum. The first U.S. radio stations were allowed to select their own call letters beginning with either a W or a K. However, in 1928, the Federal Radio Commission formalized rules requiring all new stations to use four-letter combinations. It also stipulated that all stations east of the Mississippi would use an initial W, while those stations west of the Mississippi would use an initial K. Stations already on the air were allowed to keep their call letters regardless of number or location.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums, and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, N.C.
