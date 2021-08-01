On the Record: Our final column: Thanks for all the musical memories

Today marks a bittersweet day for us. This, our 988th column, will be our last. Exactly 19 years ago, Bradford and I were neighbors who enjoyed listening to and talking about music. We had this crazy idea that perhaps others might enjoy reading what we had to say about it, so we conceived the idea of a weekly musical Q&A column. To our surprise (and delight), a handful of papers picked it up. Thus, “Music On The Record” was born, and for 988 weeks, we have strived to answer your questions about the music and artists you love. We weren’t always successful. But it was very gratifying when we were able to identify a song or artist for a reader. We want to thank all the papers that gave us a chance, especially the Bristol Herald Courier and Sanford Herald, who stuck with us until the bitter end! And, of course, we thank everyone who has read the column and sent in a question. We recognize that 500-600 words represents a lot of real estate in a newspaper, space that could easily have been filled with other features. Reader interest kept the column going for as long as it did, and for that we are very grateful. Thank you!
For those of you who are interested, Bradford and his two sons have started a podcast on Spotify called “Brady’s Dozen.” They choose a theme for each show and then select 12 songs that relate to that theme. They invited me to join them on their latest, and I chose the theme, “Songs I Wish I Had Written.” Check out the full podcast at https://open.spotify.com/show/3GGwdvyUX8z9GSao3qlEDA.
As a teaser for the show, and as our last column, I will leave you with two of the four songs I wish I had written. We’d be interested in knowing the songs YOU wish you had written. You can send us your list at our email address MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Thanks again!
Mayor of Simpleton (XTC)
“Mayor of Simpleton” is just a fun song. It was written by Andy Partridge of the British band XTC and is included on the 1989 album “Oranges & Lemons.” Its theme, that it doesn’t take a genius to know when one is in love, makes it similar to Sam Cooke’s “Wonderful World.” But Partridge’s lyrics are much cleverer, and the melody is extremely infectious and just pulls you along for the ride from the outset. I love when clever rhymes and meter come together and seem unforced and effortless.
Hey Jude (Beatles)
“Hey Jude” is the touchstone by which I measure all other pop songs. It was the transformative song in my life. I first heard it in 1978 when Top 40 radio was playing the cover versions of the Beatles songs that were on the soundtrack to the star-studded movie, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” My mother noticed how much I enjoyed the covers and suggested I might like the originals. She said that she particularly liked the song “Hey Jude” and that she would like that album as her birthday present that summer. As soon as I dropped the needle on the song, I was completely blown away. I’d never heard anything like it before. As soon as it ended, I immediately replayed it to make sure I really had heard what I thought I had just heard. I consider it a “perfect” song and one I wish I had written because it speaks to me on every level. Paul’s lyrics and melody are uplifting, and the final chorus is both joyous and cathartic.
