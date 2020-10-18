On the Record: Luther Vandross worked on which David Bowie album?

Q: I am hoping you’ll be able to help identify a song for me. I remember it was used in an episode of AMC’s series, “The Walking Dead,” a few years ago. The only part of the lyric I remember is, “I’ll take the long way ’round.”

A: The song is “Oats in the Water” by the British folk singer/songwriter Ben Howard. It can be found on his 2012 EP, “The Burgh Island.” It was, indeed, featured in the Season Four episode of “The Walking Dead” titled, “Internment.”

The use of the song in that particular episode was an instant hit with the show’s fans and became known informally as “Hershel’s Theme” after the character featured in that segment.

Howard grew up in the picturesque south Devon seaside town of Bantham. His parents exposed him at an early age to the music of Van Morrison, Joni Mitchell and Simon & Garfunkel.

By the time he was 11, he was playing the guitar and writing songs.

He went to university intending to become a journalist but dropped out just six months shy of completing his degree in order to pursue his passion for music.