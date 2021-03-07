On the Record: Just how many bands covered 'Shakin' All Over'?

A: Although it has often been assumed that “Rocket Man” was based on Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” songwriter Bernie Taupin has publicly stated that it was inspired by another song called “Rocket Man” by a band called Pearls Before Swine. That song was inspired by a short story titled “The Rocket Man,” which was included in Ray Bradbury’s 1951 book “The Illustrated Man.” Pearls Before Swine’s songwriter, Tom Rapp, grew up near Cape Canaveral during the time of the Apollo missions. His “Rocket Man” was written on the day that Apollo 11 landed on the moon in July 1969. Although Pearls Before Swine and their song “Rocket Man” never made a splash, John’s “Rocket Man” was a Top 10 hit in America in 1972 and has become a favorite among his legion of fans.

A: It all started over 50 years ago when a British musician named Johnny Kidd wrote and recorded “Shakin’ All Over” with his backing band the Pirates. The song reached No. 1 on the U.K. charts in the summer of 1960. For British youngsters coming of age in the early ’60s, “Shakin’ All Over” was a major musical moment, which would result in many British bands recording their own version of the song. In 1965, a Canadian band called Chad Allen and the Expressions recorded a version of “Shakin’ All Over” that became a No. 1 in Canada and reached No. 22 in the U.S. In an attempt to trick record buyers into thinking the group was another British Invasion band, the Expressions’ record company packaged their first album in a plain wrapper with “Guess Who” on it. The name stuck, and the renamed Guess Who went to a successful career that included 13 Top 40 hits in the U.S. Also in 1965, a singer named Normie Rowe had a No. 1 hit in Australia with his version of “Shakin’ All Over.” This brings us to the Who. In the early ’60s, when the Who were known as the Detours, they opened for Johnny Kidd and the Pirates and undoubtedly heard “Shakin All Over” many times. During the height of their popularity, they performed “Shakin’ All Over” at Woodstock and at their legendary concert at the University of Leeds. The Leeds concert was recorded and released as “Live at Leeds” in 1970. It is commonly regarded as the best live rock album ever. The story doesn’t end there. In 1980, AC/DC released their wildly successful “Back in Black” album. The short guitar solo following the main opening riff of the title track was influenced by the opening riff of “Shakin’ All Over.” It is also believed that Johnny Kidd held another influence over bands that followed like the Who and Led Zeppelin: Johnny Kidd and the Pirates was among the first British rock acts where the lead singer did not play an instrument. Tragically, Kidd died in a car accident in 1966.