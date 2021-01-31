On the Record: How many music artists did children's author Shel Silverstein write songs for?

A: Shel Silverstein had the good fortune of being very talented at just about everything he set his mind to. A highly acclaimed cartoonist and children’s author (“The Giving Tree,” “Where the Sidewalk Ends,” “A Light in the Attic” and “Falling Up,”), Silverstein also was an accomplished singer/songwriter. His first album, “Hairy Jazz,” released in 1959, featured two original compositions along with a group of jazz standards. In 1962, he released “Inside Folk Songs,” featuring all original songs that took a satirical view of the folk-music craze. He performed regularly on both radio and television and even was the member of the band Papa Bue’s Danish Viking New Orleans Jazz Band. Some of his songs were covered by other artists and became huge hits, including “The Unicorn Song,” recorded by the Irish Rovers, and “A Boy Named Sue,” recorded by Johnny Cash. In 1970, Silverstein was asked to write the songs to the soundtrack of the film, “Who Is Harvey Kellerman and Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me?” At the time, the film’s musical director, Ron Haffkine, was searching for a band to perform the songs. By chance, Haffkine heard some demos by a Union City, New Jersey, bar band called Dr. Hook and His Medicine Show, which played mostly country music. Haffkine and Silverstein liked what they heard. Silverstein penned all the songs on the band’s eponymous debut album, which featured the song “Sylvia’s Mother.” The band’s second album, “Sloppy Seconds,” again was written by Silverstein. It featured the gimmicky “Cover of the Rolling Stone,” which did eventually entice the magazine to feature the band on its cover.