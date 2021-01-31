On the Record: How many music artists did children's author Shel Silverstein write songs for?

Q: I’ve sung “Brahms’ Lullaby (Lullaby and Goodnight)” to my children for years, but I have never known the story behind it. Can you tell me?
A: The German composer, Johannes Brahms (May 7, 1833-April 3, 1897), is considered to be one of the greatest traditional classical composers and is generally regarded as one of the best Romantic-era composers. He admired Bach, Mozart, Haydn and especially Beethoven. The son of a double bassist father, Brahms showed promise as a musician early in life. His father taught him the violin and cello, and he later learned and settled upon the piano. He helped supplement the family income by playing in taverns and music halls as a teenager. He became the protégé of another great 19th-century composer, Robert Schumann, and left a large body of work, including his “Wiegenlie,” or “Cradle Song,” (Opus 49, No. 4), written in 1868 — your lullaby. Brahms wrote the song for his Viennese friend, Berta Porubszky, on the birth of her first child. While the tune was a variation of an old German folk song, Brahms took much of the text for the song from “Des Knaben Wunderhorn (The Magic Horn of Youth),” an anthology of German folk poetry put together during the first decade of the 19th century. Interestingly, this same text was also a favorite source for Gustav Mahler.
Q: What is the connection between famed children’s author, Shel Silverstein, and the band, Dr. Hook?
A: Shel Silverstein had the good fortune of being very talented at just about everything he set his mind to. A highly acclaimed cartoonist and children’s author (“The Giving Tree,” “Where the Sidewalk Ends,” “A Light in the Attic” and “Falling Up,”), Silverstein also was an accomplished singer/songwriter. His first album, “Hairy Jazz,” released in 1959, featured two original compositions along with a group of jazz standards. In 1962, he released “Inside Folk Songs,” featuring all original songs that took a satirical view of the folk-music craze. He performed regularly on both radio and television and even was the member of the band Papa Bue’s Danish Viking New Orleans Jazz Band. Some of his songs were covered by other artists and became huge hits, including “The Unicorn Song,” recorded by the Irish Rovers, and “A Boy Named Sue,” recorded by Johnny Cash. In 1970, Silverstein was asked to write the songs to the soundtrack of the film, “Who Is Harvey Kellerman and Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me?” At the time, the film’s musical director, Ron Haffkine, was searching for a band to perform the songs. By chance, Haffkine heard some demos by a Union City, New Jersey, bar band called Dr. Hook and His Medicine Show, which played mostly country music. Haffkine and Silverstein liked what they heard. Silverstein penned all the songs on the band’s eponymous debut album, which featured the song “Sylvia’s Mother.” The band’s second album, “Sloppy Seconds,” again was written by Silverstein. It featured the gimmicky “Cover of the Rolling Stone,” which did eventually entice the magazine to feature the band on its cover.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.