On the Record: How did the song 'Release Me' become so successful?

Q: Who wrote and who first sang the song with the line “Please release me, let me go”?
A: The song “Release Me” is one of the most successful songs of the last 50 years. Written by Eddie Miller, Dub Williams and Robert Yount in 1946, the song was first recorded by Miller without much success. In 1954, a new version of the song was recorded by the Western swing band Jimmy Heap and the Melody Makers and reached the Top Ten. That same year, country singer Ray Price recorded “Release Me” and had a Top Ten hit on the country charts. Eight years later, it was a hit again courtesy of Esther Phillips’ R&B version of the song. Englebert Humperdinck released the most well-known version of the song in 1967. The song became an international hit, reaching No. 4 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Britain.
Q: I watched the Major League Baseball All-Star game this week. It made me wonder about the origin of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Can you tell me?
A: “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” was written in 1908 by the vaudeville performer Jack Norworth. Legend has it that he was riding a Manhattan elevated train one day when he noticed a sign advertising a New York Giants game at the Polo Grounds. He reportedly had never seen a professional game in his life, but he cobbled together enough baseball references to craft a song, which he planned to use in his act. He asked his friend, Albert von Tilzer, who also had never been to a game, to write the now instantly familiar tune. As a vaudeville song, Norworth’s creation failed miserably. However, it was popularized by nickelodeon song-slides, which encouraged fans to sing along. Interestingly, despite the song’s popularity today, we only sing the song’s chorus. The rest of the song is about a young woman who is “baseball mad, had the fever and had it bad.” Norworth published a slightly revised version of the song (although it kept the same chorus) in 1927.
Q: My dad loves the movie “We Were Soldiers.” There is a song in the movie that he especially likes, but he doesn’t know the words or the name of it. He thinks the name of the song might be “Sgt. Mackenzie.” Do you know the name of the song?
A: The haunting song featured in “We Were Soldiers” is indeed called “Sgt. MacKenzie” and was inspired by Sgt. Charles Stuart MacKenzie, who served in the Scottish Seaforth Highlanders during World War I. MacKenzie was killed at age 35 while fighting in France, but his valor on the battlefield was immortalized in song by his great-grandson, Joseph Kilna MacKenzie.
Q: What is the name of the song with the words “Lubbock, Texas, in my rear-view mirror”? Also, who recorded the song?
A: The song is called “Texas in My Rear-View Mirror” by Mac Davis. An accomplished singer, songwriter and occasional actor, Davis first received attention in the music industry in 1968 when Elvis Presley recorded Davis’ “A Little Less Conversation.” The following year, Presley had a Top Ten hit with “In the Ghetto,” another song written by Davis. In 1970, Davis began recording on his own and had many hits throughout the ’70s and early ’80s, including “Texas in My Rear-View Mirror,” which reached No. 9 on the country charts in 1980.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, NC