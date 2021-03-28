On the Record: Children’s show from 1960s used little-known folk song as theme music

A: This question proved to be a bit of a stumper for us. Fortunately, though, we finally managed to figure it out. The song is actually an English folk song with lyrics that can be traced back to 1787 and is called “Early One Morning.” The version you quoted consists of two verses. The first has a bluebird happily chirping, “Souths winds are blowing, green grass is growing / Welcome to herald the merry spring.” The second verse fast forwards to fall when that same bluebird sings, “Farewell, we’re going, cold winds are blowing / But we’ll be back when the days grow long.” Like a lot of folk songs, successive generations added their own lyrics to the familiar tune. Another version we found is also known as “The Lamenting Maid,” who sings, “Oh, don’t deceive me, oh, never leave me / How could you use a poor maiden so?” The television show you remember from your childhood was “The Friendly Giant,” which started as a radio program on a station owned by the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1953. The following year, it began airing on the university’s television station before ultimately moving to Toronto, where it aired on the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. from 1958-1985. Bob Homme created the show and starred as a giant named Friendly who lived in a large castle with his puppet friends, Rusty the Rooster and Jerome the Giraffe, both of whom were voiced by Rod Coneybeare. An instrumental version of “Early One Morning” served as the show’s opening and closing theme song. Homme was made a member of the Order of Canada in 1998 and died in May 2000 at the age of 81. Coneybeare served as a voice actor on a number of other cartoons, including “The Adventures of Tintin,” “Babar,” “The Magic School Bus” and as the voice of Avalanche in the animated “X-Men” series.