On Parenting: Parents-to-be should be prepared, not surprised

The anticipation of a baby is exciting and, along with prenatal visits, comes baby showers, baby registries, baby fairs, mailers for baby products, and so on. A newer trend, one that was not something common when I was expecting my children, is holding a gender reveal event.

We get a glimpse into some pretty original and clever reveal announcements on social media. Even with all the planning, gender reveal “fails” trending on social media is apparently a thing too.

There are an abundance of Pinterest boards and TikTok videos about planning gender reveal events. The videos show that families and/or friends have spent weeks planning, purchasing supplies, carefully designing and making a special cake, or filling balloons or boxes with the surprise to come. Friends or family have prepared the parents and, if it's not the first child, the siblings on how to play their part. Friends and family are invited to witness the event. And very importantly, they’ve arranged someone to videotape the occasion.

An acquaintance who had had a gender reveal event did not want to be surprised at the birth because she said she wanted to have the nursery prepared. At her baby shower, I had given her a book on pregnancy, birth, and parenting. When we ran into each other sometime later, I inquired if she was enjoying the book, if she was finding it helpful.

She shared that she had decided not to read it because she was busy and didn’t want to know anything before she experienced it. She wanted to experience the birth and baby and baby’s development all as it came along, she explained. Part of this was that her partner was not reading up on birth and pregnancy either, and she didn’t think it would be right for her to know more than he did about their baby. She wanted to be surprised.

That moment stuck with me. It's not only this acquaintance. I know that even though there is so much to learn before birth that affects the birth experience and breastfeeding, that fewer and fewer people are engaging in weekly childbirth or prenatal breastfeeding classes.

What if we dedicated even just the equivalent amount of time used to prepare for a gender reveal event into preparing for pregnancy, birth, and parenting?

Childbirth educators, doulas, medical professionals, midwives, lactation consultants (IBCLCs), parenting educators, and quality parenting resources and classes improve birth outcomes, child development, and parenting skills. They help us learn that our choices before and during pregnancy impact choices during and after birth, which in turn, impact parenting and child development.

Certainly there are a number of outcomes we cannot control, but that’s even more reason to learn all we can in advance, to take the time and attend a childbirth class and to read at least one or two quality books on birth and parenting.

There is a wealth of collective wisdom and evidence-based practices that help us give our children a healthy start. As we take this knowledge and apply it to our parenting, it will be no surprise that it will make parenting sweet.

After almost no parenting events because of the pandemic, the Parenting Education Network is excited to reveal some exciting upcoming parenting and kid-friendly resource events to help you get connected and be prepared. Check out the Community Baby Shower in Bristol, Ready Baby Drive-Thru event in Sullivan County, and Kid Power in Elizabethton, with details at ParentingSweet.org.

Samantha Gray is a mother of three and the Coordinator of the Parenting Education Network, an initiative of Bristol’s Promise (BristolsPromise.org). She is also the Executive Director of Nurturings, an international parenting education and support organization (Nurturings.org), and the author of Directing Confidence: Cathy DeCaterina’s Theatre Bristol and Let’s Dress up and Pretend (TheatreBristol.org).