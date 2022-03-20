Novel Thoughts: Earthsea Cycle shows adults how to imagine again

Last month, I addressed “Mansfield Park.” If you’ve seen the 2007 movie titled “The Jane Austen Book Club,” you’ll recall that the lone male member of the book club is a fan of Ursula K. Le Guin, and he encourages another member to read some of her works. Reluctantly she does, and she loves them. That was much the same way I came to my love of Le Guin.

I began reading the Earthsea Cycle from a large tome containing all six books of the series. It’s a beautifully illustrated book titled “The Books of Earthsea,” published by Saga Press in 2018.

Le Guin wrote the first book in 1968, the same year I was born, but she didn’t write the sixth book until 2001, so I don’t feel too guilty that it took me over 50 years to discover this work when it took her over 30 years to complete the cycle of stories. I admit that I hadn’t read her works until now because she’s largely been classified as a fantasy writer, and, while I loved “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, I don’t read a lot of fantasy literature.

However, Le Guin made an excellent point in her introduction to this book — an introduction that she fortunately managed to write before her death on Jan. 22, 2018. She wrote, “The notion that fantasy is only for the immature rises from an obstinate misunderstanding of both maturity and the imagination.” I agree. After all, I gained much more from “The Lord of the Rings” rereading it as an adult than I did when I first read it as a young teenager.

While Le Guin was specifically asked to write a fantasy for young readers back in 1968, and the first story, “A Wizard of Earthsea,” does have a young wizard as the protagonist, the entire collection of stories is geared for adult readers because of the themes, the events and even the characters, who become older with each book. The dragons in these stories are unlike any other dragon I’ve ever read, too. They are not the dragons of children’s stories.

In the stories, names are important. In fact, many characters have two or three. They have names that people call them, but they also have what are known as their “true names.” Knowing someone’s true name gives others power over that person, so that name is rarely spoken. I found that aspect of the stories both confusing because a character is called by two or three names (for example the first wizard you meet is named Duny, Ged and Sparrowhawk) and extremely interesting.

Naming someone is a very important thing. So much of our identities are wrapped up in our names, and people can know, or assume, things about us simply by our last names, and that can give them power over us or give us power over them.

The full collection of stories runs to 992 pages, so I haven’t quite finished reading all six stories, but I’m getting close. Along with reading this, though, I’ve also been reading Le Guin’s fabulous writing advice book called “Steering the Craft,” which she rewrote for a 2015 edition subtitled “A 21st-Century Guide to Sailing the Sea of Story.” Since Sparrowhawk, the main wizard of her Earthsea stories, spends a lot of time at sea, I found the subtitle to be quite fitting, and I’ve come to admire Le Guin as a writer.

Too bad it took me so long. If you’re reluctant to read a Le Guin book, don’t be.

Next month’s reading selection is “The Overstory” by Richard Powers.