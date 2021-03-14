MLK Art Show winners announced

The Bristol Martin Luther King Jr. Committee announced the winners of the second annual 2021 MLK Day Art Show and Competition that took place during the month of February.

The deadline for entry was Feb. 18. Local high school students submitted their work, with the theme: “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community,” which was taken from the late Dr. King’s book of the same name. While this year’s MLK Day celebration created unique challenges for the community, the committee said in a press release that “students rose to the occasion with a strong spirit of community and creativity.”

This year, 33 students participated in the MLK Day Art Show and Competition from two schools in the Bristol area. The art contest was judged by Steven Reeves, resident artist at The Arts Depot. Reeves stated, “It is important that students show their work and keep showing it. It is an honor to view and judge their work; it takes courage to put out your work for judging. Because a student didn’t win a place doesn’t mean that they don’t have talent.”

Student contest winners are as follows: From Tennessee High School: 1st Place, Sophia Detrick; 2nd Place, Stephanie Vencill; 3rd Place, Julia Slagle. Honorable Mentions: Matteline Tipton, Isabella Stiltner, Triston Haskins, Morgan Garrett and Piper Booher.