MLK Art Show winners announced

The Bristol Martin Luther King Jr. Committee announced the winners of the second annual 2021 MLK Day Art Show and Competition that took place during the month of February.
The deadline for entry was Feb. 18. Local high school students submitted their work, with the theme: “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community,” which was taken from the late Dr. King’s book of the same name. While this year’s MLK Day celebration created unique challenges for the community, the committee said in a press release that “students rose to the occasion with a strong spirit of community and creativity.”
This year, 33 students participated in the MLK Day Art Show and Competition from two schools in the Bristol area. The art contest was judged by Steven Reeves, resident artist at The Arts Depot. Reeves stated, “It is important that students show their work and keep showing it. It is an honor to view and judge their work; it takes courage to put out your work for judging. Because a student didn’t win a place doesn’t mean that they don’t have talent.”
Student contest winners are as follows: From Tennessee High School: 1st Place, Sophia Detrick; 2nd Place, Stephanie Vencill; 3rd Place, Julia Slagle. Honorable Mentions: Matteline Tipton, Isabella Stiltner, Triston Haskins, Morgan Garrett and Piper Booher.
From Virginia High School: 1st Place, Belicia Calzada; 2nd Place, Brady Klumpp; 3rd Place, Maria Wilson. Honorable Mentions: Kelly Locke, Camden Jones, Anisia Daggs and Abigail Leonard.
The Bristol Martin Luther King Jr. Committee would like to thank the dedicated volunteers who helped to coordinate the art contest and art show.
Art Teachers:
• Tennessee High School: Donald Quales and Shawn Graham
• Virginia High School: Deborah Martin
Judge: Steven Reeves, Studio Artist, The Arts Depot
MLK Art Show Committee:
• Gary Ritchie, Assistant Superintendent Bristol Virginia Public Schools
• Shannon Hayes, THS Librarian, Chair of Educating for Equity, Bristol Tennessee City Schools
• René Rodgers, Birthplace of Country Music Museum
• Maggie Elliott, Believe in Bristol
• Tammy Alls, YWCA
• January Tankersley, YWCA
• Tina McDaniel, MLK Committee
• Margaret Feierabend, MLK Committee
All entries and winners can be viewed online at: www.ywcatnva.org/racial-justice/, and physical pieces will be displayed in store fronts along State Street in downtown Bristol throughout the month of March.