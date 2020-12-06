Local film ‘Found.’ showing in Bristol theater

ABINGDON, Va. — A small, locally produced film is drawing a large audience to Legacy Theaters Bristol 14, a 14-screen movie theater in Bristol, Virginia.
The film “Found.,” which features numerous local young actors as well as Barter Theatre performers, opened Thanksgiving weekend and will have daily showings as late as Dec. 31.
The faith-based film shows at 1:30, 4:15 and 7 p.m. each day.
“On opening night, we had such a good turnout that they had to open up four theaters to accommodate the number of people,” said Abingdon resident David Alford, who produced the full-length film. “Since then, they have committed two theaters for every showing.”
Set primarily in the Abingdon and Bristol areas, the filming of “Found.” began in August and wrapped up on Nov. 23. Four days later, the film opened at the Bristol theater.
According to Alford, there is a limit of 30 people to each theater, allowing audience members to maintain social distancing guidelines.
“This is a good opportunity for families to get out of their houses safely and go see a movie on the big screen with surround sound,” Alford said.
The storyline is about a teenage boy named Finch who has never been part of modern society. He’s grown up completely off the grid, away from the modern world.
“He’s put in a situation where he finds himself dropped right in the middle of our modern world,” explained Alford. “I placed him in the mountains of Appalachia with a teenage mom who left him with an elderly couple to raise. Living off the grid, Finch finds himself an orphan who is quickly brought into our world. He skews everything around him with very different eyes.
“It leaves room for comedy, drama, interpretation, and calls all of us to have introspection about the way we live and the choices we make,” Alford said.
The message is presented in a nonconfrontational manner, allowing the audience to examine their own lives.
“Hopefully, they can discover things they can make better about themselves through the process.”
Local actors
The cast of “Found.” features 30 performers, many of them Barter Theatre actors on furlough because of the pandemic. Other actors are local youth who are members of the Barter Youth Academy, which Alford founded and directed.
Lead actors in “Found.” are Joseph Stam, who plays Finch, and Elijah Bullen, who plays Toby Brennan. Supporting actors are Lucy Piper, Josiah Gross, Jesse Cox and Jesse Stam.
Cameo actors are Landon Kell, Tess Moormans, Hannah Alford and Aiden Grisby.
Joseph Stam, 17, of Abingdon, shared his thoughts about playing the lead role in “Found.”
“I loved every second of playing the character Finch,” he said.
“The character I play has become a close friend of mine, and I’m so glad I can share him with everyone,” said the young actor, who began acting at age 11 when he joined the Barter Youth Academy.
“It was difficult at first because he comes from a completely different world than I do. Tapping into the headspace of a kid who has grown up away from society, doesn’t know what a cellphone is and has never seen running water was really tough. Once you get there, you see life in a different way, and you start realizing the strange things we as humans in the 21st century do.”
Stam said he is amazed by how the film has touched so many lives in such a short length of time.
“It blows my mind that people all around the world could possibly see this film. I never thought God would take this story so far.”
Going global
Once the film leaves the Bristol theater, it will set out on an adventure around the globe.
Alford’s company Cross Purposes Productions has signed a contract with Bridgestone Multimedia Group, a distributor of family-friendly, faith-based films. The company is a $27.5 million-a-year corporation with content on Netflix, Hulu, Starz and Pureflix and in stores like Walmart and Target.
The corporation had already signed a contract to distribute Alford’s first faith-based film “Cross Purposes” when they learned about the filming of “Found.”
Both films were accepted by the corporation for distribution and will be released on Jan. 1, 2021.
“We signed a five-year exclusive contract with the multimedia group who will handle all levels of distribution for ‘Cross Purposes’ and ‘Found.’ from streaming services both internationally and here in the United States, to DVDs and Blu-rays,” Alford said.
According to him, the company owns Encourage TV, a streaming service for films carried by the company.
“If this catches on, it could be very lucrative for Cross Purposes Productions.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
