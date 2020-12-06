Local film ‘Found.’ showing in Bristol theater

Joseph Stam, 17, of Abingdon, shared his thoughts about playing the lead role in “Found.”

“I loved every second of playing the character Finch,” he said.

“The character I play has become a close friend of mine, and I’m so glad I can share him with everyone,” said the young actor, who began acting at age 11 when he joined the Barter Youth Academy.

“It was difficult at first because he comes from a completely different world than I do. Tapping into the headspace of a kid who has grown up away from society, doesn’t know what a cellphone is and has never seen running water was really tough. Once you get there, you see life in a different way, and you start realizing the strange things we as humans in the 21st century do.”

Stam said he is amazed by how the film has touched so many lives in such a short length of time.

“It blows my mind that people all around the world could possibly see this film. I never thought God would take this story so far.”

Going global

Once the film leaves the Bristol theater, it will set out on an adventure around the globe.