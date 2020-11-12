Highlands Camera Club exhibit on display at Abingdon Arts Depot

“We went up there at sunset and ended up staying for most of the night,” Campbell said with a laugh.

Campbell regularly exhibits work with the Highlands Camera Club, a group that includes members from Virginia (Abingdon, Bristol, Glade Spring and Marion) and Tennessee (Bristol, Piney Flats and Kingsport).

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Highlands Camera Club would regularly meet on the third Tuesday of each month at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon, Campbell said.

Campbell took up professional photography about a decade ago and now makes a living shooting products and people plus selling prints.

She features several photographs in the current exhibit at the Arts Depot.

“This is the 16th year of the Highlands Camera Club exhibit and one of the exhibits that I particularly like,” said Karen Moore, the arts administrator of the Arts Depot.

“They are always furthering their education and teaching and skills,” Moore said. “And they are a professional bunch of photographers who are really producing a lot of high-quality color and black-and-white photographs. It’s a privilege to be able to exhibit this kind of high-quality photography.”