Free Valentine's Day concert this Saturday from Paramount Chamber Players

The Paramount Chamber Players (TPCP) in Bristol, Tennessee, will present “A Night in Paris,” a free virtual concert, on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The Paramount Chamber Players will celebrate Valentine’s Day with “A Night in Paris,” a romantic evening of timeless classics from the French repertoire for voice, strings and piano. Violinist Jessica Ryou and pianist Katherine Benson open the evening with the endearing “Meditation” from Massenet’s opera “Thaïs.” Mezzo-soprano Rachel Helton then lights up the stage with a charming set of chansons, including favorites such as Debussy’s “Mandoline,” Hahn’s “A Chloris” and Satie’s “La Diva de l’Empire.” Cellist Cherylonda Fitzgerald joins Jessica and Katherine on the program’s second half to showcase the deeply passionate Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 3 by Ernest Chausson. Overflowing with luscious melodies and instrumental fireworks, Chausson’s Piano Trio takes the audience on an unforgettable musical journey. “A Night in Paris” will premiere on the TPCP YouTube page at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. To tune into the concert, go to The Paramount Chamber Players webpage or Facebook page and click on the YouTube link. A Facebook account is not required to access the links. No ticket purchase is required. This is a free concert provided by the generous support of the Dynamic Contributors, a group of local contributors supporting TPCP’s mission to make chamber music a vital part of our communities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.