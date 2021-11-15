Weddington: We need help dealing with the landfill

The only response we received to our request was a nearly seven-minute lecture from City Manager and Attorney Randy Eads on how hard he has worked, how seriously he has taken the issue, what he hopes will happen by mid-December (though, of course, he was quick to offer a series of caveats on how the current mitigation plan may or may not work), and how people may or may not like him personally. I don’t know how to characterize my reaction to Mr. Eads’ words, as well as the City Council’s deafening silence other than to say it was all terribly disappointing. Another description came to mind as well, “tone-deaf.” Again, I’m trying to be charitable.

Mr. Eads also went on to outline how futile declaring an emergency would be. Interestingly, at about the 2:20 mark in his remarks he said, “it (declaring an emergency) does not do one thing other than just say ‘we’ve declared an emergency’ and alerted Richmond we have an emergency.”

I won’t get into my dispute with Mr. Eads’ characterization of what declaring an emergency may or may not do for the city and its residents. That said, I would only point out that alerting Richmond we have an emergency – a crisis the city can’t deal with on its own – would be progress from our vantage point. It is time to admit that this problem is beyond the capacity of the City of Bristol, Virginia to manage adequately.