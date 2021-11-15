Weddington: We need help dealing with the landfill

It’s become a nightly routine for me. I log onto Facebook around 8 p.m. and check the “Bristol City – VA/TN Air Pollution Community” page to get a status update. The usual cast of characters, including myself, or Mike, or George will post a communal roll call, noting the date, time, as well as weather conditions, and end with questions like, “What’s the status of the Beast?” Or, “What do we smell tonight?” Mike, George, and others will also often do a live broadcast drive through, get a whiff of the stench in various locations, stop to do a little testing, and sometimes talk to affected resident about how the landfill is ruining their lives.
To me, my new nightly routine is a ritual that mixes care for my neighbor, prayer, and an act of solidarity with many who are forced to go to bed (if they can sleep) under conditions that are frankly appalling. I often begin and end these sessions with prayer. I’m a pastor, that’s what I do. It’s also a way to process my own trauma as my home and church are often inundated with gases. Unless you’ve lived it, breathed it, and had it close in around you as you end your day, words fail to convey our new nightmare.
At the last meeting of Bristol, Virginia’s City Council on Tuesday, November 9, lots of us showed up to ask that an emergency be declared so that we might get more help. We aren’t looking for stellar production value, and we certainly don’t imagine large FEMA camps on the edge of town. What we’re asking for are things like air purifiers to take the edge off the gases so we can get a good night’s sleep. On particularly bad nights, a voucher or two to stay in a room outside this toxic cloud might be enough to help the elderly, sick, or those with kids get a little sleep after enduring the torture night after night. More than anything, residents are looking for something, anything that can bring just a little relief to our shared nightmare.
The only response we received to our request was a nearly seven-minute lecture from City Manager and Attorney Randy Eads on how hard he has worked, how seriously he has taken the issue, what he hopes will happen by mid-December (though, of course, he was quick to offer a series of caveats on how the current mitigation plan may or may not work), and how people may or may not like him personally. I don’t know how to characterize my reaction to Mr. Eads’ words, as well as the City Council’s deafening silence other than to say it was all terribly disappointing. Another description came to mind as well, “tone-deaf.” Again, I’m trying to be charitable.
Mr. Eads also went on to outline how futile declaring an emergency would be. Interestingly, at about the 2:20 mark in his remarks he said, “it (declaring an emergency) does not do one thing other than just say ‘we’ve declared an emergency’ and alerted Richmond we have an emergency.”
I won’t get into my dispute with Mr. Eads’ characterization of what declaring an emergency may or may not do for the city and its residents. That said, I would only point out that alerting Richmond we have an emergency – a crisis the city can’t deal with on its own – would be progress from our vantage point. It is time to admit that this problem is beyond the capacity of the City of Bristol, Virginia to manage adequately.
We, both Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee, need help. I can’t put a finer point on the matter. The one thing we cannot and should never do is turn a blind eye and close our ears to the suffering of residents in our city. That’s what I heard on Tuesday night, and I was shocked. It’s also why I can never give up. I belong to One who declared that turning your back on the least of these is to turn your back on Him (Matthew 25:45). Those who have ears, let them hear.