EDUCATION BEAT: Everyday good people

I told this young man that I was proud of him for who he was. And I meant it. Very much, I meant it. (Now don’t get too alarmed, my friends. If you knew Chance, and what all he has been through in this life, I feel you’d be proud of him, too.) I have no doubt that he will find ways to do good, right where he is. Maybe even a whole lot of good. In ways you and I cannot even begin to imagine or fathom. Who knows? Chance may even do more good than you and I, in the Great Scheme of Things. He may stop a killing from taking place. He may ease racial tensions in a way that will reverberate throughout his city and into society, far beyond his gang. In ways none of us will ever know. What do we know, anyway? We often think we know so much. When we know so little.