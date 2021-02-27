Coinciding with Black History Month, the Rev. W.A. Johnson celebrates 60th year as pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church

BRISTOL, Va. — Snow was on the ground, cold in the air on the night when the train upon which Willis Alexander Johnson traveled arrived in downtown Bristol. It was February of 1961.
“Snowstorm, everywhere,” said Johnson. “When I got here, everything was shut down. It was one of those kinds of snowstorms. The train station, everybody gone.”
Tomorrow, Rev. Johnson marks his 60th year as the pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church. Located on Mary Street in downtown Bristol, Virginia, the church within which he’s preached since his days of youth is located about a half-mile from its prior location.
“Right downtown,” Johnson said.
Lee Street Baptist’s steeple shot forth into the sky from the corner of Lee and Cumberland.
“Our church was maybe 10 feet from the fire department,” Johnson said. “The church was on the corner. Real big.”
Particularly in those days, Lee Street Baptist existed as a predominately African American church. Its membership, huge.
“Blacks were here, at least 300 members,” Johnson said.
The church to which Johnson went bordered what was then known as Black Bottom. Constituting several blocks between the church and the railroad tracks, Black Bottom contained an enclave of black-owned businesses — a restaurant, pool hall, barber shop and such.
“Black Bottom,” Johnson said, “you could get a good and greasy hamburger there back then.”
Johnson came to Bristol from the opposite end of Virginia. He grew up in Poquoson, Virginia, near the city of Hampton.
“My daddy was a preacher,” he said. “It was in my genes. We were about six miles from Hampton. If you didn’t go to church, you didn’t go anywhere. That’s the only gathering we had. Church was the central point.”
Johnson attended Cary’s Baptist Church in Yorktown, Virginia.
“Lord, yes,” he said. “Big church. Still there.”
Though drawn to church from childhood, Johnson said he didn’t get the call to preach until his teen years. By then, he’d quit school in the 6th grade, and went to work to help support his family.
But then one day while driving a bus from Hampton back to home in Poquoson, he said he heard the voice of God.
“God said, ‘You’re supposed to preach,’” Johnson said. “Man, it hit me, hit me hard. I cried and carried on. On that bus, all alone on a country road. God was there and calling ole W.A. to preach. I was about 17 or 18.”
Quickly, he reenrolled in and completed high school. After that, he attended college at Virginia Union University in Richmond and Virginia Seminary in Lynchburg. In all, he accumulated about 10 years of education, which paved his route to the pulpit and Bristol.
Frankly, upon arrival in Bristol, he hadn’t any idea whatever that he would spend the next 60 years so far removed from his hometown.
“This was my first church,” Johnson said. “Sixty years? Has it really been that long.”
Yes, sir, since the presidency of John F. Kennedy.
“God wouldn’t let me leave here,” Johnson said. “When he put me here, he wanted me here.”
Johnson spoke from a conference room inside Lee Street Baptist. Several doors down the hall, inside a room to the right, framed photographs of prior church buildings and pastors adorn the walls. He pointed to one, a large portrait of himself from the 1980s.
“Time sure flies,” he said.
Nearby at First Baptist Church, senior pastor Kris Aaron marveled at Rev. Johnson’s tenure.
“Sixty years, that’s just incredible,” said Aaron, pastor of First Baptist since 2019. “I’ve never heard of a pastor pastoring a church that long. The same church? What a blessing. I’ve heard 20, 30, even 40 years. Sixty years? The longevity, that’s just super incredible and exceedingly rare.”
During that time, Johnson led Lee Street Baptist from its former location to its current one in 1966. He’s seen his congregation shift from an all-black membership to one that’s racially blended. He’s witnessed cultural changes, alterations in societal norms, the civil rights era and its aftermath. Through it all, he’s maintained a central focus.
“There’s a God consciousness for me,” he said. “My whole life is formed with that. It runs through me. It’s who I am, what I am.
An aura of dignity and distinction halos Johnson. He speaks softly though directly, punctuates thoughts with occasional pauses for emphasis, and when he addresses someone, he looks them directly in the eye.
When Johnson speaks, one listens.
Come Sunday, Johnson said he may preach on the extent to which God can make things happen.
“God is able. Let’s call it that,” he said. “God is able to exceedingly and abundantly to do above all that we can ask or think or imagine. God can do it. God can fix it. God can take it. What’s your problem? What do you need? What’s your issue? God is able.”
An hour earlier, Johnson pulled into his parking space at the church after having driven along Dr. W.A. Johnson Way. An Irish-made patchwork newsboy cap upon his head, he exited his SUV with the look of a man whose life was and remains a happy one.
“Bristol’s been good to me,” he said. “I love it here. It’s my home. It’s a good place. It’s a good town. God, that’s why I’m here. That’s my life.”
He acknowledges that he’s lived most of the years he’s to live, served most of the time that he’s to serve. Ask him, and he almost cannot believe that it’s been 60 years since he first preached at Lee Street Baptist.
Tomorrow, it’s another in a lifetime of gifts. He’ll preach much as he has since the days of Elvis, JFK, and the Cold War.
“My appointed time is drawing near,” Johnson said. “That gives me a sense of accomplishment. I hope I have done what God wanted me to do.”
