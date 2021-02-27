 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coinciding with Black History Month, the Rev. W.A. Johnson celebrates 60th year as pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church
0 comments
alert
‘God wouldn’t let me leave here’
Called to preach

Coinciding with Black History Month, the Rev. W.A. Johnson celebrates 60th year as pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church

  • 0
WA Johnson 60 yrs-04

Johnson and Johnson: The Rev. Johnson stands alongside a portrait of himself from the 1980s. Tomorrow marks the 60th year that the Rev. W.A. Johnson has served as the pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia.

 TOM NETHERLAND/SPECIAL TO THE HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Va. — Snow was on the ground, cold in the air on the night when the train upon which Willis Alexander Johnson traveled arrived in downtown Bristol. It was February of 1961.

“Snowstorm, everywhere,” said Johnson. “When I got here, everything was shut down. It was one of those kinds of snowstorms. The train station, everybody gone.”

Tomorrow, Rev. Johnson marks his 60th year as the pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church. Located on Mary Street in downtown Bristol, Virginia, the church within which he’s preached since his days of youth is located about a half-mile from its prior location.

“Right downtown,” Johnson said.

Lee Street Baptist’s steeple shot forth into the sky from the corner of Lee and Cumberland.

“Our church was maybe 10 feet from the fire department,” Johnson said. “The church was on the corner. Real big.”

Particularly in those days, Lee Street Baptist existed as a predominately African American church. Its membership, huge.

WA Johnson 60 yrs-01

Tomorrow marks the 60th year that the Rev. W.A. Johnson has served as the pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia.

“Blacks were here, at least 300 members,” Johnson said.

The church to which Johnson went bordered what was then known as Black Bottom. Constituting several blocks between the church and the railroad tracks, Black Bottom contained an enclave of black-owned businesses — a restaurant, pool hall, barber shop and such.

“Black Bottom,” Johnson said, “you could get a good and greasy hamburger there back then.”

Johnson came to Bristol from the opposite end of Virginia. He grew up in Poquoson, Virginia, near the city of Hampton.

“My daddy was a preacher,” he said. “It was in my genes. We were about six miles from Hampton. If you didn’t go to church, you didn’t go anywhere. That’s the only gathering we had. Church was the central point.”

Johnson attended Cary’s Baptist Church in Yorktown, Virginia.

“Lord, yes,” he said. “Big church. Still there.”

WA Johnson 60 yrs-02

“God is able,” the Rev. Johnson said. Tomorrow marks the 60th year that the Rev. W.A. Johnson has served as the pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia.

Though drawn to church from childhood, Johnson said he didn’t get the call to preach until his teen years. By then, he’d quit school in the 6th grade, and went to work to help support his family.

But then one day while driving a bus from Hampton back to home in Poquoson, he said he heard the voice of God.

“God said, ‘You’re supposed to preach,’” Johnson said. “Man, it hit me, hit me hard. I cried and carried on. On that bus, all alone on a country road. God was there and calling ole W.A. to preach. I was about 17 or 18.”

Quickly, he reenrolled in and completed high school. After that, he attended college at Virginia Union University in Richmond and Virginia Seminary in Lynchburg. In all, he accumulated about 10 years of education, which paved his route to the pulpit and Bristol.

Frankly, upon arrival in Bristol, he hadn’t any idea whatever that he would spend the next 60 years so far removed from his hometown.

“This was my first church,” Johnson said. “Sixty years? Has it really been that long.”

Yes, sir, since the presidency of John F. Kennedy.

WA Johnson 60 yrs-03

The Rev. Johnson points out the former home of Lee Street Baptist, to which he arrived on a snowy night in February 1961, to be its pastor.

“God wouldn’t let me leave here,” Johnson said. “When he put me here, he wanted me here.”

Johnson spoke from a conference room inside Lee Street Baptist. Several doors down the hall, inside a room to the right, framed photographs of prior church buildings and pastors adorn the walls. He pointed to one, a large portrait of himself from the 1980s.

“Time sure flies,” he said.

Nearby at First Baptist Church, senior pastor Kris Aaron marveled at Rev. Johnson’s tenure.

“Sixty years, that’s just incredible,” said Aaron, pastor of First Baptist since 2019. “I’ve never heard of a pastor pastoring a church that long. The same church? What a blessing. I’ve heard 20, 30, even 40 years. Sixty years? The longevity, that’s just super incredible and exceedingly rare.”

During that time, Johnson led Lee Street Baptist from its former location to its current one in 1966. He’s seen his congregation shift from an all-black membership to one that’s racially blended. He’s witnessed cultural changes, alterations in societal norms, the civil rights era and its aftermath. Through it all, he’s maintained a central focus.

“There’s a God consciousness for me,” he said. “My whole life is formed with that. It runs through me. It’s who I am, what I am.

WA Johnson 60 yrs-05

The Rev. Johnson stands alongside a photo of the late Rev. C.H. Johnson (no relation), who served as Lee Street Baptist’s pastor during the early 20th Century.

An aura of dignity and distinction halos Johnson. He speaks softly though directly, punctuates thoughts with occasional pauses for emphasis, and when he addresses someone, he looks them directly in the eye.

When Johnson speaks, one listens.

Come Sunday, Johnson said he may preach on the extent to which God can make things happen.

“God is able. Let’s call it that,” he said. “God is able to exceedingly and abundantly to do above all that we can ask or think or imagine. God can do it. God can fix it. God can take it. What’s your problem? What do you need? What’s your issue? God is able.”

An hour earlier, Johnson pulled into his parking space at the church after having driven along Dr. W.A. Johnson Way. An Irish-made patchwork newsboy cap upon his head, he exited his SUV with the look of a man whose life was and remains a happy one.

“Bristol’s been good to me,” he said. “I love it here. It’s my home. It’s a good place. It’s a good town. God, that’s why I’m here. That’s my life.”

He acknowledges that he’s lived most of the years he’s to live, served most of the time that he’s to serve. Ask him, and he almost cannot believe that it’s been 60 years since he first preached at Lee Street Baptist.

Tomorrow, it’s another in a lifetime of gifts. He’ll preach much as he has since the days of Elvis, JFK, and the Cold War.

“My appointed time is drawing near,” Johnson said. “That gives me a sense of accomplishment. I hope I have done what God wanted me to do.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On the Record: The history of the Beatles' secret album cover
Community

On the Record: The history of the Beatles' secret album cover

Q: As a teenager in the ’60s, I remember the Beatles released an album in the U.S. that pictured them wearing white lab coats smeared with blood and holding dismembered plastic dolls. Why would they pose in such a controversial way?

+3
Funeral home is family business for 125 years
Community

Funeral home is family business for 125 years

A local funeral home will remain in the family of the man who started the business 125 years ago. Susan McPeak Morris, great-granddaughter of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home founder Aurelius Vest, recently purchased the family funeral home.

EDUCATION BEAT: Everyday good people
Columnists

EDUCATION BEAT: Everyday good people

We all know them. And we all want to tell the whole world how good they are. But we also know they wouldn’t stand for it. They are too humble. Which also makes them so good. And all the more reason for us to tell the whole world about them; those “everyday good people” among us.

Kingsport celebrates songwriters week
Community

Kingsport celebrates songwriters week

Visit Kingsport is proud to announce its very own Virtual Songwriters Week, which will take place Feb. 21-27. Each night this week on Facebook Live (@VisitKingsport), singer-songwriters who have ties to Kingsport will be showcased. 

RAMSEY: Plan now to control crabgrass
Community

RAMSEY: Plan now to control crabgrass

With all of the rainfall this winter, we are likely to see an explosion of weeds this spring in home lawns. Crabgrass is one of the most common lawn weeds and fortunately one of the easiest to control.

HOLLIFIELD: They'll scam the shirt right off your back
Community

HOLLIFIELD: They'll scam the shirt right off your back

Valentine’s Day has come and gone but romance scams continue all year long, according to various email warnings I received from the likes of the Better Business Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission and some guy named Rick.

Randall: Doing what friends do
Community

Randall: Doing what friends do

The first time I saw her was on the playground. It was my first day in second grade in a new school. I was miserable, hating life and having to be there in a tacky dress and ugly shoes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts