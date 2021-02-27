Coinciding with Black History Month, the Rev. W.A. Johnson celebrates 60th year as pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church

“There’s a God consciousness for me,” he said. “My whole life is formed with that. It runs through me. It’s who I am, what I am.

An aura of dignity and distinction halos Johnson. He speaks softly though directly, punctuates thoughts with occasional pauses for emphasis, and when he addresses someone, he looks them directly in the eye.

When Johnson speaks, one listens.

Come Sunday, Johnson said he may preach on the extent to which God can make things happen.

“God is able. Let’s call it that,” he said. “God is able to exceedingly and abundantly to do above all that we can ask or think or imagine. God can do it. God can fix it. God can take it. What’s your problem? What do you need? What’s your issue? God is able.”

An hour earlier, Johnson pulled into his parking space at the church after having driven along Dr. W.A. Johnson Way. An Irish-made patchwork newsboy cap upon his head, he exited his SUV with the look of a man whose life was and remains a happy one.

“Bristol’s been good to me,” he said. “I love it here. It’s my home. It’s a good place. It’s a good town. God, that’s why I’m here. That’s my life.”