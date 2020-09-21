Blevins: Improving turf with aeration

Lawn aeration helps by improving microbial activity, increasing water, oxygen and nutrient movement into the soil, improving rooting and reducing pesticide and fertilizer runoff. Generally these benefits come from reducing soil compaction, which can be a problem for residential lawns.

Lawn aeration involves the removal of small soil plugs or cores out of the lawn. Although hand aerators are available, most aeration is done mechanically with a machine having hollow tines or spoons mounted on a disk or drum. Known as a core aerator, it removes 1/2- to 3/4-inch diameter cores (or plugs) and deposits them on the lawn. The holes left are typically 1 to 6 inches deep and 2 to 6 inches apart. There are aerators with solid tines, which push their way into the soil. These are not as desirable, as they may actually contribute to compaction of the soil rather than help it.

Generally, at least for our area, the best time to aerate cool season lawns of tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass is in late August to mid-September. In a normal year, these lawns will be coming out of summer dormancy and beginning a period of vigorous growth. As a rule, lawns have experienced a good period of growth lately. If you can’t get it done this fall or have never aerated, you might plan on doing it next spring if you feel you have a compaction problem and if you cannot wait until next fall.