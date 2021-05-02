Barter Theatre announces summer season with longtime returning stars

ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre has announced its next four months of programming.
In a message to subscribers, Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown revealed that “Alice in Wonderland” will complete the company’s spring season. For its summer season, Barter announced that longtime Barter Resident Acting Company members will be featured on the Moonlite Drive-In stage.
The summer season will start with “Always ... Patsy Cline,” a full-length musical that tells the story of Patsy Cline’s unlikely friendship with a fan during the last two years of the legendary country singer’s life. Notably, this production will mark the first time that resident company actors and Actor’s Equity Association members Kim Morgan Dean (playing Patsy Cline) and Tricia Matthews (playing fan Louise Seger) will perform on a Barter stage since the close of the company’s 2019 season.
Following “Always ... Patsy Cline,” Barter will stage a “Music at the Moonlite” concert series, also performed by Resident Acting Company members. The first two concert events will be “Doo-Wop at the Drive-In” and “Barter Sings Broadway.”
In her message, Brown addressed the theater’s plans for returning to its indoor spaces. Brown said; “[We will return to the theaters] as soon as it is safe and we are approved to fill a significant enough portion of the theater to make it economically feasible. In the meantime, our summer programming is designed to celebrate the combined fun of the drive-in and Barter Theatre.”
Barter Theatre is encouraging patrons to utilize the Moonlite field for preshow tailgates and is now offering contactless carside concession delivery.
Barter Theatre’s schedule through August 2021:
» “The Tempest”: April 8 - May 14
» “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe”: April 16 - May 15
» “Alice in Wonderland”: May 21 - June 5
“Always ... Patsy Cline”: June 18 - July 10
» “Doo-Wop at the Drive-In”: Juy 16 - July 24
» “Barter Sings Broadway”: July 30 – Aug. 7
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.bartertheatre.com or by calling the Barter box office 276-628-3991.