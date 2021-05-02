Barter Theatre announces summer season with longtime returning stars

ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre has announced its next four months of programming.

In a message to subscribers, Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown revealed that “Alice in Wonderland” will complete the company’s spring season. For its summer season, Barter announced that longtime Barter Resident Acting Company members will be featured on the Moonlite Drive-In stage.

The summer season will start with “Always ... Patsy Cline,” a full-length musical that tells the story of Patsy Cline’s unlikely friendship with a fan during the last two years of the legendary country singer’s life. Notably, this production will mark the first time that resident company actors and Actor’s Equity Association members Kim Morgan Dean (playing Patsy Cline) and Tricia Matthews (playing fan Louise Seger) will perform on a Barter stage since the close of the company’s 2019 season.

Following “Always ... Patsy Cline,” Barter will stage a “Music at the Moonlite” concert series, also performed by Resident Acting Company members. The first two concert events will be “Doo-Wop at the Drive-In” and “Barter Sings Broadway.”