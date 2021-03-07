Barter Theatre announces spring season at the Moonlite Drive-In

ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre has announced its 2021 spring season at the Moonlite Drive-In starting April 8, 2021.

Leading off the spring is William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Set on a remote island, this fantastical play follows the powerful Prospero as he struggles between his desire for revenge against his enemy, Antonio, and the power of forgiveness.

“Barter has a history of presenting exciting, accessible adaptations of Shakespeare’s plays so that they can be enjoyed by everyone,” said Katy Brown, Barter’s producing artistic director. “We think the Moonlite Drive-In is the perfect place for people to enjoy this magical play.”

Also at the Moonlite this spring is C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.” This popular adventure follows four siblings as they step through a wardrobe into the magical land of Narnia, where they meet the White Witch, whose curse keeps the land in an eternal winter. Together, with the help of fauns, beavers and even the great lion Aslan, they seek to fulfill the prophecy and bring spring to the land of Narnia.

Barter at the Moonlite Drive-In has become one of the most unique experiences in the region. Families are able to watch live theater from the comfort of their cars in a completely safe environment.