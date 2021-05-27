John Dickens uses his detailed carvings to express his love for winged creatures

“Our plan was, if there were too many of them coming, we’re running the other direction,” he said, laughing at the thought.

After the Army, Dickens tried his hand at construction.

“I was down here at Radford and that wind was howling through, and I was trying to put an air conditioning unit on (top of a building) and I decided that wasn’t my bag, so I went down and signed up for community college here at Wytheville.”

After two years at Wytheville Community College, and one year at East Tennessee State University, Dickens earned an industrial arts degree to be a shop teacher. He started at Saltville Elementary School and remained an educator for 30 years.

Dickens had been carving for fun since his 20s. After retiring from teaching in 2002, he began to take art more seriously. He tried painting.

“I had never had any art lessons, so my painting was just extremely detailed. I’d paint every pore in the face and every mole and all this stuff and nobody wants that. But with birds and animals, that’s what you want, the extreme detail, it works out that way. You do that with carving a person and they really get offended with you, they don’t like it,” he said.