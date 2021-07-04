Appalachian Fair announces 2021 concert lineup

The Appalachian Fair, now in its 95th year, announced the full entertainment lineup this week for its Aug. 23-28 run.

The headliners for each night include Tyler Booth and Jameson Rodgers (Monday, Aug. 23), Larry Fleet (Tuesday, Aug. 24), Jordan Davis (Wednesday, Aug. 25), Casting Crowns (Thursday, Aug. 26), Matt Stell (Friday, Aug. 27) and Jordan Feliz (Saturday, Aug. 28).

In addition, from Monday through Wednesday, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will perform at 7 p.m. each night with a 30-minute show of aircraft passes and parachuting maneuvers.

Guests can buy reserved seat tickets for the main stage shows in advance for $15 a seat beginning July 24. Tickets can be purchased at the Appalachian Fairgrounds starting that day at 9 a.m. or online (www.appalachianfair.com) and over the phone (423-477-1420) at 11 a.m.

General adult admission tickets will be $10, with children 11 and under free when accompanied by an adult. Free grandstand seating is available with all general admission ticket purchases.

General admission season passes will also be on sale. A three-day season pass will be $25, and a six-day Pass will be $50.