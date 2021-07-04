Appalachian Fair announces 2021 concert lineup

The Appalachian Fair, now in its 95th year, announced the full entertainment lineup this week for its Aug. 23-28 run.
The headliners for each night include Tyler Booth and Jameson Rodgers (Monday, Aug. 23), Larry Fleet (Tuesday, Aug. 24), Jordan Davis (Wednesday, Aug. 25), Casting Crowns (Thursday, Aug. 26), Matt Stell (Friday, Aug. 27) and Jordan Feliz (Saturday, Aug. 28).
In addition, from Monday through Wednesday, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will perform at 7 p.m. each night with a 30-minute show of aircraft passes and parachuting maneuvers.
Guests can buy reserved seat tickets for the main stage shows in advance for $15 a seat beginning July 24. Tickets can be purchased at the Appalachian Fairgrounds starting that day at 9 a.m. or online (www.appalachianfair.com) and over the phone (423-477-1420) at 11 a.m.
General adult admission tickets will be $10, with children 11 and under free when accompanied by an adult. Free grandstand seating is available with all general admission ticket purchases.
General admission season passes will also be on sale. A three-day season pass will be $25, and a six-day Pass will be $50.
Rides at the fair will be offered by James H. Drew Exposition. Unlimited rides each night are $20, with the exception of Tuesday (students only pay $15 for the Student Night Special), Friday (unlimited rides, $25) and Saturday, when rides will be free between 10 and 11 a.m., $30 during the day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and $20 after 4 p.m.
All the fair staples will still be offered: the Barnyard Nursery and Tennessee Wildlife Exhibit; exhibitions of sheep, beef and dairy cattle; competitive exhibits in culinary, canned goods, field crops, needlework and photography exhibits, and many more; and youth competitions through 4-H, FFA, FCCLA and CTE to compete for prize money and scholarships.
Appalachian Fair President Rick Storey summed it up this way: “With everything offered here at the fair, for a $10 admission ticket, it really is a fantastic bargain to come to the fair! We offer exhibits, livestock, the James H. Drew Exposition, the hottest country music and contemporary Christian music acts, Demolition Derby, the Fairest of the Fair, Little Miss pageant, and Talent & Dance competitions, just to name a few. … You have 80 acres of something that appeals to everyone!”
For a complete schedule of events and to enter contests, visit www.appalachianfair.com.