RAMSEY: Extension to host Farm Safety Day

UT-TSU Extension Sullivan County will host a Farm Safety Day at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center on Saturday, April 9.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. with a light breakfast. We will also have a barbecue lunch catered by Spurlock Smokes of Kingsport. Call our office at 423-574-1919 to preregister by March 31 and select your T-shirt size.

Unfortunately, farming accidents and sometimes fatalities occur each year in our rural communities. Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations, with the risks often going unnoticed until it is too late. For the farmer, everyday jobs can sometimes end in an unfortunate accident. It is easy to get in a hurry and overlook important safety measures.

We want to bring awareness to the inherent dangers of the farming occupation. The Tennessee Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture, Jeff Aiken, will be the keynote speaker for the Farm Safety Day. The day will offer programs on cattle handling, chainsaw safety, tractor safety and ATV safety. Wings Air Rescue will land at the site for a short demonstration of their equipment.

The Marsh Blood Mobile will be on-site for blood donation. Call our office for information on signing up to give blood.

Be sure to call our office at 423-574-1919 by Thursday, March 31, to preregister. Sponsors of the 2022 Farm Safety Day are UT-TSU Extension Sullivan County, Farm Bureau of Sullivan County, Farm Bureau of Scott County, VA, Meade Tractor, Fairway Ford, Farm Credit Mid-America and the Ron Ramsey Ag Center.

Chris Ramsey is an agriculture extension agent at UT-TSU Extension in Sullivan County. His office is at 140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville, TN 37617. You can reach him at 423-574-1919 or cwramsey@utk.edu.