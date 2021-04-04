89-year-old Dr. James Patterson returns to practice at Mel Leaman Free Clinic

One of the ways Patterson goes above and beyond is having established a transit fund to help people get to and from the free clinic. Many often don’t have the money or the transportation to get there.

“To him, all his patients are equal,” said Mitchell. “He’s a true humanitarian. He’s so kind to everyone. He says, ‘This is some of the best work I’ve ever done, Lisa.’ He’s been such a good friend to me and my family.”

“I think he keeps us all inspired by his deep devotion to the clinic,” said Susan Ferraro, director. “We have a video in which he says that he thought when he retired from practice he would go to volunteer at Indian reservations, but he discovered the need here and started the free clinic.”

Patterson said that a cousin’s husband wanted to help Native Americans because they have been so badly treated in this country, and he wanted to do something for them. So he did. But Patterson decided to stay home.

“We had problems here in our own county with people needing stuff,” he said. “They needed a medical doctor with a license to start the clinic, and I wanted to take care of those sick people who didn’t have the money for a doctor. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.”