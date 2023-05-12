MAY 13

BIRD COUNT WORKSHOP—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will offer a Spring Bird Count workshop on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. After a walk of the grounds and nearby greenbelt, participants will have the opportunity to create a bird feeder to take home with them. This workshop is for adults and children. The workshop is optional. The fee for the birdfeeder workshop will be $10 per person; all supplies and materials are included. Registration is required for the birdfeeder workshop. For more information about the workshop or to register, please contact the park at (276) 523-1322.

DAMASCUS TOWN-WIDE YARD SALE—Saturday, May 13, is a town-wide yard sale in the town of Damascus, Va., at residences all over town.

GLADE SPRING BLOCK PARTY—Saturday, May 13, in the Glade Spring Town Square, 6–8p.m. Music by The Great Big Hug. Activities and Food Vendors. Everyone Welcome.

MUSEUM FLOWER DISPLAY—Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host a flower display in observance of Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, May 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., in the Victorian Parlor of the museum. There is no charge to visit the flower display; however, regular admission rates apply for those wishing to tour the museum: $5 adults, $3 children ages 6-12 and under 6 are free. For more information about the Mother’s Day Flower Display or to register your flowers, call the park at 276-523-1322.

PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL 2023 GRADUATES DRIVE-THRU PARADE—Graduates drive-thru parade from Glade Spring Middle School back to the school. Saturday, May 13. Line up at noon, start at 1 p.m.

BRISTOL BALLET PRESENTS "THE SLEEPING BEAUTY”—The Bristol Ballet Company presents two performances of “The Sleeping Beauty” on Saturday, May 13 at Paramount Bristol on State Street in Historic Downtown. Show times are noon and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now from $10.50 - $21.50 at www.paramountbristol.org/event/sleeping-beauty/. For more information about Bristol Ballet visit BristolBallet.org.

MAY 14

MAY 15

DIGITAL SKILLS TRAINING—Small businesses, from start-ups to the well-established, can now receive no-cost digital skills training and resources as part of a new economic development partnership with Downtown Wytheville, Main Street America and Grow with Google. Courtney Stringer, UVA Wise’s director of community and business development, will teach a class, “Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps,” in St. Paul at UVA Wise’s Oxbow Center at 6 p.m. on May 15. For more information or to sign up for a workshop, https://events.withgoogle.com/digital-coach-courtney-va/.

MAY 16

UETHDA BOARD OF DIRECTORS QUARTERLY MEETING—The quarterly meeting for the Board of Directors of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, Inc. will be held Tuesday, May 16, at 3 p.m. at Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, Inc., The Douglass Room, 301 Louis St., Kingsport, TN 37660.

PRESSED FLOWER WORKSHOP—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will offer a Pressed Flower workshop on Tuesday, May 16, from 6-8 p.m. in the Victorian Parlor of the museum. Participants will learn how to design a framed piece of flower art, as well as how to create a one-of-a-kind greeting card using pressed flowers. The workshop will cover various methods of how to harvest and properly press several species of flowers. The fee for the workshop will be $20 per person; all supplies and materials included. Participants must register by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 12. For more information about the Pressed Flower workshop, or to register, call the park at 276-523-1322.

MAY 17

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

MAY 18

DRIVE-THRU ANIMAL VACCINE CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Blountville, TN., will be holding a vaccine clinic May 18 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a drive thru clinic; you stay in your vehicle. We ask you limit to 3 animals per vehicle. Please have cats in carriers and dogs on leash. First come, first served. No appointments. If you have any questions, please call 423-646-1990.

BENEFIT GOLF TOURNAMENT—The Richlands Lions Club will host its 3rd Annual Benefit Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 18, at Tazewell County Country Club, 7351 Pounding Mill Branch Road, Pounding Mill, Virginia. Check-in starts at noon with a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. For complete details and a registration form contact Rod Moore, Tournament Director (276) 701-5285 or (276) 963-9538 or email: roderick.moore65@gmail.com.

MAY 19

"HOW THE A.T. CHANGED ONE MAN'S LIFE" PRESENTATION—Friday, May 19, presentation on 'How the A.T. changed one man's life,' presented by author Richard Antony at the Damascus Methodist Church, 202 Laurel Avenue, Damascus, Va. 24236.

BRISTOL COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST—Evangelist Will Graham, grandson of the late Billy Graham, will be returning to the Tri-Cities to speak at the 2023 Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast at the Delta Marriott Hotel at 3135 Linden Drive in Bristol, VA, at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19.

APPALACHIAN TRAIL DAYS—Trail Days 2023 is coming to Damascus, Va. on May 19, 20 and 21. The biggest celebration of the Appalachian Trail in the country. Thru hikers gather for a reunion and everyone joins in the party. Come see the hiker parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m, follow the parade to the Town Park, and at 3 p.m., join in the year's biggest auction in front of the Gazebo at the Town Park. Local businesses have contributed many wonderful items to bid on and many of the 100 Vendors with the latest and greatest outdoor gear for hiking and biking have given items as well. It is a live auction led by auctioneer Chris Atwood of AOK Auction Co., Damascus, VA. There will be music, food trucks, lectures and lots of fun. Vendors have many items for sale from pottery and baskets to tents, hiking shoes and all things outdoors.

MAY 20

FREE MEDICAL CLINIC—Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic on May 20-21. at Emory & Henry College, located at 12228 Itta Bena Road, Meadowview, Virginia, in collaboration with Emory & Henry College. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, May 19, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

ARTS ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS GALA—The Arts Alliance Mountain Empire announces the 2023 winners of its 9th annual Arts Achievement Awards. They are Kellie Brown, Jason Flack, Dottie Havlik, Ann Holler and Lisa Withers. A Gala awards ceremony will be held Saturday, May 20, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott (the former Holiday Inn) in Bristol, Virginia, to honor the winners. The Gala consists of a social hour, dinner, entertainment, a silent auction and the awards ceremony. Tickets are $100 for individuals, and tables for eight can be purchased for $800. For tickets, purchase them on the website of the Arts Alliance Mountain Empire (under the Gala tab) or send a check to AAME Gala, Box 94, Bristol, TN 37621.

BRISTOL WING WALK—Discover Bristol hosts its second annual Bristol Wing Walk event on Saturday, May 20, from 2-6 p.m. Participants will go from restaurant to restaurant, enjoy two wings from each location, and vote for the People’s Choice Award. A celebrity panel of judges will decide the Best Overall Award for the event. Restaurants vying for the top honors are Bristol Gardens & Grill, Delta Blues, Lumac at The Bristol Hotel, Stateline Bar & Grille, The Angry Italian, The Corner, and Union 41. Early bird tickets are just $25, with prices increasing to $30 on Saturday, May 6. A $2 convenience fee will be added to each ticket purchased with a debit or credit card. Purchase tickets online at www.bristolwingwalk.com, or buy in person at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit www.discoverbristol.org/events.

KAYAK INSTRUCTION—Tennessee State Parks, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee chapter of the American Canoe Association (ACA) offer low-cost kayaking instruction on Saturday, May 20, as part of National Safe Boating Week. Classes cost $15 per person, benefitting Tennessee State Parks. All instructors are nationally certified and supported by experienced safety teams. TWRA wildlife officers will be present to emphasize paddlecraft safety. Registration is open online at https://bit.ly/426hFdr. In-person spaces are limited, so an alternative, free online class is available at https://bit.ly/3AFYXgt. However, in-person training with a certified instructor and experienced safety team is strongly encouraged. Each park’s event will be limited to 15 people. A limited number of kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be available, as well as specialized adaptive paddling equipment available for paddlers with physical disabilities.

KIWANIS PANCAKE BREAKFAST—The Kiwanis Club of Marion will serve a pancake breakfast at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Marion Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are available from Kiwanis Club of Marion members for $6 each, or at the door for $7 each. All monies raised benefit children and youth projects in Smyth County.

CIVIC CHORALE—The Civic Chorale, will present its final concert of the 2022-2023 season on Saturday, May 20, at 7:30p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City, Tennessee. The concert, entitled “May We Sing!” will feature songs of love, music and play. Concert goers will hear music by well-known and lesser-known composers. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door. For additional information, visit the Chorale web site at www.thecivicchorale.org.

MAY 21

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.wedu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.

MAY 22

MAY 23

MAY 24

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.edu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.

MAY 25

SWVA ECONOMIC FORUM—The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) is pleased to announce that Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) of Richmond President Tom Barkin will present the “State of the Region” address and offer a question-and-answer session at the College’s Eighth Annual SWVA Economic Forum on Thursday, May 25 at the David Prior Convocation Center. Registration for the Forum is required and opens March 1 with early bird rate costs which are $20 for virtual attendance and $40 for in-person attendance. Day of conference walk-ins are welcomed. Please visit bit.ly/40Kn9Jj for registration, program updates and sponsor information.

MAY 27

GATHERING IN THE GAP—The “Gathering in the Gap” Music Festival at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, 10 West 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, offers a one-of-a-kind evening of performances by Grammy award winning artist and IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year Rhonda Vincent, well-known cellist, pianist and composer Dave Eggar as well as IBMA Momentum Band of the Year, the Stillhouse Junkies! This year’s festival, which coincides with the park’s 75th anniversary, will be held on Saturday, May 27 on the park’s grounds. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gatheringinthegap.org, by calling the park at 276-523-1322 or by stopping by the park during regular operating hours. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.gatheringinthegap.org, “like” the festival page on Facebook, or call 276-523-1322.

MAY 29

GOLD STAR FAMILIES RECOGNITION—VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 in Richlands, Virginia, will recognize Gold Star families in the area, on Monday, May 29, at 2 p.m. with a cook-out picnic at the VFW Post, 214 VFW Road, Pounding Mill, Virginia. A Gold Star family is one that has lost a close family member in military service. These would include parents, siblings, spouses, children and/or grandchildren. The VFW Post would like to bring family members together to honor their love ones in appreciation of their service, an ultimate loss in service to the country we all love. RSVP to Pete Vance, Service Officer at petevance1@gmail.com or call the VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 at (276) 964-9791.

MAY 31

JUNE 3

CARTER COUNTY OMNIUM—The Carter County Omnium will bring 200+ bicycle racers from half of the states in the U.S. on June 3-4 to race the roads of Carter and Unicoi Counties. This will be the 17th year of the Carter County Omnium. The first race of the three events is the Carter County Roan Groan, now in its 39th year. Full details for racers, volunteers, and spectators on the web site www.cartercountyomnium.com.

"CHANGEMAKERS OF THE SWVA COALFIELDS"—The Lyric Theatre in St. Paul will screen a new documentary, “Changemakers of the SWVA Coalfields,” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. The event is free. In the film, 10 community leaders are interviewed about the revitalization of the region and what the future could hold. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. There will be an open conversation after the showing.

JUNE 4

RAM CLINIC—Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic June 3-4. RAM will be set up at the East Perry Elementary School, located at 301 Perry Circle Road, Hazard, KY 41701, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with the University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, June 2, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/Nhe4hjpV. Services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams. Mental health services will also be available.

JUNE 7

LEADER U CONFERENCE 2023—The Professional Educators of Tennessee have announced their annual professional learning conference, Leader U, which will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at the MTSU Student Union Ballrooms. This year’s Leader U is focusing on Lightening the Load by addressing the ever-present mental health issues and providing practical applications that will help educators meet the challenges they face daily. To register, visit www.leaderutn.com. The price to attend is $50 for members and $70 for non-members. However, if you sign up early, anyone can use the discount/promo code 10OffLU to get $10 off. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

JUNE 8

HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER BOARD—The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Board of Trustees will conduct its biannual meeting on Thursday, June 8, at 5 p.m. at the Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon, Virginia. Persons wishing to address the Board must contact Kathy Hietala at 276-619-4346 no later than June 1 in order to be placed on the meeting agenda.