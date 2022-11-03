Zoe finishes on top

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Zoe Arrington finished her high school on top of the state cross country stage.

The Tennessee High senior captured the TSSAA Class A-AA cross country championship on Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park.

Arrington finished the 3.1 mile course in 19:08.35, finishing 14 seconds ahead of second place finisher Maxine Richards from Signal Mountain.

Arrington is the first state champion for Tennessee High cross country coach Frankie Nunn.

“We knew that she’d have a good race today, as long as she ran smart,” Nunn said. “She ran very smart, this is the smartest race she’s ever run. She came out, she didn’t take the lead like she’s used to doing, and when it was time to boot she was ready to go.”

Arrington, who finished 14th as a freshman and followed that up with 8th and 7th place finishes over the last two seasons, followed up her second Region 1 title with her first state championship.

“I don’t feel like I’ve had the strongest of seasons, just because my workouts can prove what I can do, but in races it’s not translating which has been a little frustrating,” Arrington said. “Going into this race I just knew I didn’t want to lead, I knew there was a top pack of girls who were pretty fast.

"But once we got about halfway through, I realized I can take it and was feeling pretty strong. So, I decided to take [the lead] and see if they would come with me.”

It was important for Arrington to focus on strategy, as she has found issues with leading the race only to be passed near the end. The emphasis on waiting until the right moment to take the lead proved to be the perfect strategy for the Kennesaw State commit.

“In the past I’ve always led the first half of the race and I always get passed, so I just wanted to try something different,” Arrington said. “This year’s been about trying different race strategies, especially because I’m going to college next year, so I kinda got to experiment a little bit.

"Going into the race I know where I struggle at, it’s that flat back loop because there aren’t many spectators, so I always tend to get passed right there. So I had my parents and some friends standing on the course right there cheering me on.”

Arrington certainly peaked for this race, and her large margin of victory was proof that a good strategy met with perfect conditioning will lead to a successful season, and a state championship crown.

Arrington led the Tennessee High girls team to a 13th place finish. Promising freshman Jenna Reecher was next in line for the Vikings, finishing in 43rd place with a time of 22:08.16.

The Tennessee High boys team also completed, with freshman Ryder Poole placing 58th with a time of 18:13. 93 to help the Vikings finish in 8th place as a team.

Sullivan East's boys squad also performed well, finishing 5th as a team, led by junior James Shirk, who placed 28th in 17:32.81, and senior Jacob Witcher (17:50.23) who finished 38th.