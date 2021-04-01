YW CARES to host free women’s self-defense class April 19

YW CARES will host a free, virtual women’s self-defense class on April 19, according to a Facebook event the group posted about the course.

The course follows the guidelines of SAFE (Sexual Assault Fundamental Escapes), a “program that will give you the skills to resist, escape and defend by helping you...increase your awareness, avoid dangerous situations and empower you with simple and effective personal protective skills,” according to the event description.

The training will run from 6:30 - 8 p.m. on Monday, April 19, and will be led by certified self-defense instructor Amanda Worley, the description said.

Those interested in attending can register online by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-self-defense-course-tickets-145766402233.