Young talent will highlight the Arby's Classic

Richard Ensor has been part of the Arby’s Classic for all 39 years of its existence.

Each tournament has its own unique story line.

This one?

“The young talent that we have,” said Ensor, the Arby’s Classic tournament director. “We have some really good juniors and sophomores that’s coming.”

That talent starts with Isaiah Evans, a 6’7 junior for North Mecklenburg in North Carolina, who is a consensus Top 25 prospect for the Class of 2024. Evans, who averaged 19.5 points, six rebounds and three assists as a sophomore last season for the Vikings, is on the short list for many schools, including Kansas, Florida State, Memphis and, yes, Tennessee.

“I think every school in the SEC and ACC is trying to get him. One scouting service says it is Tennessee. I know Tennessee is recruiting him,” Ensor said. “He is 6’6, 6’7. They are undefeated, they are averaging about 95 points a game so he is not the only good player they have got. They are always loaded.”

He is far from all. A few other underclassmen…

*Bryson Cokley, a junior for Christ School in Arden, N.C., has already committed to Wake Forest.

*Alex Lloyd, a sophomore for Westminister High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was a freshman All-American last season and is considered a top 25 prospect for the Class of 2025. He is receiving heavy interest from Florida State and Miami, among others.

*Jayden Johnson, a freshman – yes, a freshman at Trinity High School in Louisville, Ky., - is one of the top 25 prospects in the Class of 2026.

There are more, lots more, but you get the hint.

Talent has never been a problem at the Arby’s Classic, which will be held on Dec. 27-31 at Viking Hall. That is why so many basketball fans flocked to Viking Hall every year for one of the most highly anticipated events in the region.

“If they just enjoy basketball, it is just a good place to be to see really good talent,” Ensor said.

Nineteen players from last year’s Arby’s Classic signed NCAA Division I scholarships and Ensor has seen several of them on television this season, including Noah Clowney (Dorman, S.C), Ernest Udeh Jr. (Dr. Phillips), Brendan Hausen (Amarillo) and Denzel Aberdeen (Dr. Phillips), who won the Arby's Classic slam dunk contest last year.

“Every time I turn on the TV I see a game in college that somebody is playing that played in the Arby’s Classic,” Ensor said. “I was watching Alabama the other night and they have the [Clowney] kid. I watched Kansas and they have the big kid [Udeh Jr.] from Dr. Phillips and I watched Villanova and they have got the kid from Amarillo, it just goes on and on and on.

“The guy from Florida [Aberdeen] who won the dunk contest, he had two amazing dunks the other night in a game that I watched.”

Expect much of the same this time around.

There are also plenty of seniors who will be playing big-time college basketball next season, led by Josh Hubbard, a 5-11 jumping jack from Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Madison, Miss., who averaged 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists last season for the 33-7 Patriots.

He has committed to Mississippi.

Ensor is eagerly anticipating the Dec. 27 first round matchup between Madison-Ridgeland and West Catholic out from Philadelphia, a roster led by Temple senior commit Zion Stanford.

“That is going to be a heck of a game because Madison-Ridgeland has got this kid, he is 5’11 and he is a dunking machine,” Ensor said. “He is averaging about 30 points a game. His coach said he could pull up from 30 feet and just bury it. He is something to watch so that is going to be a good game.”

There are plenty of similar matchups on the docket. Much-improved Tennessee High will face defending Georgia 7A state champion Norcross, which is led by University of Georgia senior commit Lamariyon Jordon. Don’t forget Myers Park, which includes senior standout Sir Mohammed and Knox Fulton, which could be a sleeper in a tournament full of heavyweights.

“A team that may shock people is Fulton out of Knoxville. They are really good, that is going to be a heck of a matchup with them and Myers Park,” Ensor said. “Fulton is undefeated this year. They were final four last year in the state and they have got everybody back. They are going to be a really good team to watch.”

Don’t forget the coaches too. Fulton head coach Jody Wright had won 803 games and three state titles entering this season, while Madison-Ridgeland coaching legend Richard Duease had won a remarkable 1,767 games and 15 state championships between the boys and girls over a 47-year period entering this campaign.

There is also Sharman White, who has won nine state titles at Pace Academy in Atlanta, and Mike Szabo, who has won a pair of state titles at Trinity in Kentucky, along with the 2016 Arby’s Classic.

The local teams involved this season includes Tennessee High, two-time Class 2A state champion Greeneville, defending Class 4A champ Dobyns-Bennett, Twin Springs, Gate City and Webb from Knoxville, which could face St. Francis Prep (N.Y.) in the last of seven games on Dec. 27.

Players to watch from those schools are Brandon Dufore and Creed Musick (Tennessee High), Dante Oliver (Dobyns-Bennett, committed to East Tennessee State), Connor Lane and Bradley Owens (Twin Springs) and Lukas Walls (Webb).

Two Webb players, Shavar Young and Markeis Barrett, are also receiving football interest from several SEC schools, including Tennessee.

Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy from the Bahamas is back as well. The Falcons have been to every Arby’s Classic since placing fifth in 1999.

Tickets can be purchased at Tennessee High or at area Arby’s restaurants. A 30-game pass is $65, while general admission seats for each session are $15 apiece, with all monies used to finance what can be pricey event.

“It takes quite a bit to run this thing,” Ensor said. “You have got to pay for hotels, meals and referees, just a lot of different stuff. It costs thousands of dollars to run it. People don’t realize how much it costs.”

While sponsorships and advertising helps bring in revenue, Ensor said the most important reason the Arby’s Classic has become such a long-running tradition are the many spectators in the seats.

“It is especially because of the good crowds that we have, people that love basketball,” Ensor said. “Without them we couldn’t have anything, we would have to close it down.”