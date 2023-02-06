When our children are small we spend a lot of time showing they can trust us. We respond to their cries with attention and they rightly learn they can count on us. When we have to be separated, we tell them we will be back and we come back.

A connection that we trust is at the core of a healthy secure attachment relationship.

Perhaps that’s why we feel so betrayed when our children violate that trust we’ve tried to foster.

When they lie to us. Ouch.

We become scared that their lie will define who they are, we fear they will turn out troubled, that they will always lie and we will never be able to trust them.

For us parents, lying can feel like a betrayal but for our children, lying is a sign of positive brain development, a developmental milestone. Lying may be morally wrong, but it’s common.

For very young children, ages 3-5, they are learning the difference between reality and fantasy. They may explain their wishes by telling “stories,” hoping that what they say will make it true, a form of wish fulfillment.

“I know you wish you had washed your hands, but I see you have not,” for a child who insists they have, wishing it to be true.

For us parents, we have to think about how we address these situations. We also have to be careful that we are not the ones to set our children up to become comfortable with lying. Rather than “Did you take that toy from Lily’s house?” which might garner a scared “no,” rather say, “I see you have one of Lily’s toys. We need to give it back.”

For young children, narrating our moral choices and own delayed or managed gratification helps them learn. “I love cookies. I could eat all of these cookies myself but I love each of you and want you to have a cookie too.”

Guilt and shame, which develop around ages 4 and 7, are pretty uncomfortable feelings and lying is a natural reaction. The ability to delay personal gratification begins at age 2 but takes several years to develop. Every child has a normally higher sense of meeting their own needs and a normally underdeveloped sense of the other, responsibility, and fairness.

Children ages 6 to 12 will lie to avoid consequences or to fit in with peers. We can teach by example and use problem-solving to get needs met. Talk through scenarios that would be tempting and possible outcomes, while we assure that we are always safe and supportive.

Labeling and overreacting will not help but we do not want to dismiss the behavior either. We acknowledge that while telling the truth can be hard, we appreciate and reassure our child that it matters and they are safe.

Spending a lot of time with our children makes it easier to know them and determine a lie from the truth, and do gentle “clarifications.” We can help them learn to readdress circumstances in an honest way in a safe environment.

We can analyze storybook and media-based dilemmas together. Discuss what is going on with character choices in the story plot. Ask the child’s opinions about moral dilemmas as a clue to their development, not as a “guess what I’m thinking” exercise.

Parenting classes provide great information about these developmental stages as well as the experiences of other parents and children and can help calm our fears.

Lying and older children is a whole other topic to come, but at all ages it helps to manage our own mistruths, be sincere, and consistently make moral choices that align with our family’s values.

Great resources that were referenced include“Responding to Lying Positively,” by Rita Brhel, Attached Family, “Lying, The Developmental Truth” by Dedra for APtly Said, “Parenting Tips: Praise Can Be Bad: Lying is Normal,” by Po Bronson (NPR), and the Attached at the Heart Parenting Education Program.