BRISTOL, Va. – The Virginia High baseball team improved to 4-0 in the Southwest District Saturday with a wild 7-6 win over the Tazewell Bulldogs.

Now for the rest of the story on the Bearcats.

VHS entered the season with a new coach in Adam Moore, just one senior on the roster in Conner Davison and three sophomore starters.

“These guys have grown with each game,” Moore said. “They’ve taken some lumps, but they have some fight about them. Tonight, they had their backs against the wall and still got the job done.”

Riding an 11-game win streak, the Bulldogs (5-2, 13-4) scored four runs in the first inning and took a 5-0 advantage in the fifth inning.

“We reached a point of complacency after that,” first-year Tazewell coach Brandon McDaniel said. “We tried to enjoy the lead and just mentally got off-track. That created a lot of space for Virginia High.”

The Bearcats (9-8) scored five runs in the fifth as Tazewell senior relief pitcher Jackson Myers allowed five walks.

Junior Bhraedon Meredith supplied the key hit for VHS with a two-run single up the middle.

“I was trying to keep the rally going by getting on base any way I could,” Meredith said. “I got a fastball, and tried to place the ball right over the pitcher.”

The Bearcats were aided in that fifth inning by the reversal of a call at third base where a runner was originally called out by the base umpire. Moore was ejected for disputing that call before the reversal.

“We wanted to win for Coach Moore after that, and we knew that we could do it,” Meredith said. “We have a young team and young coaching staff, but our coaches played at a high level in college and everything is coming together with their teaching.”

Meredith, who paced VHS with two singles, displayed his athletic versatility this past winter by winning the VHSL Class 1/2 state championship in diving.

Freshman catcher E.J. Hucks tied the game for VHS by reaching on a fielder’s-choice grounder. The Bearcats then scored twice in the sixth inning on two walks, a sacrifice bunt by power-hitting Cody Griffith and a throwing error to first base on a Meredith grounder.

Moore said he regretted not being able to coach the final three innings from the dugout.

“I will handle that situation better the next time,” Moore said. “I was just sticking up for my kids there and got excited.”

Junior Deshaun Taylor drove in two runs for VHS, while freshman left-hander Ollie Foy and sophomore right-hander Lucas Whitt combined on a six-hitter with seven strikeouts. The Bearcats stole six bases, but made four errors.

Foy and Griffith have been the leading hitters for VHS this season, while Davidson has supplied his trademark hustle and defense in center field.

Whitt, who entered the game in the fifth inning, stranded the potential tying run at second base with a strikeout to close the game.

McDaniel declined to dwell on the controversial umpire reversal in the fifth inning.

“The momentum completely changed after that, but I’m not worried about the call,” McDaniel said. “We just have to be mentally stronger in that situation and not let the outside noise determine that way we approach the game.”

Six-foot-four right-hander Gavin Duty pitched into the fifth inning for Tazewell, while Luke Childress replaced Myers on the mound in the sixth.

The Bulldogs gave up a total of nine walks and made three errors. Tazewell, the coaches’ favorite to win the SWD, dropped a 3-1 home decision to Virginia High early this season.

McDaniel said that leadoff batter Tre Blankenship is hitting .452, with Connor Cline at .417. The 6-foot-1 Myers has an earned run average of 2.24 with 53 strikeouts.

Finn Moss contributed a two-run single for Tazewell Saturday, while Myers and Cline added run-scoring singles.

“We have several other guys that are knocking at the door of .400,” McDaniel said. “Jackson and Gavin are getting looks from multiple colleges, including Division II schools and junior colleges in Ohio and Oklahoma.”

VHS has four SWD games remaining, with two contests each against Graham (1-4, 5-9) and Marion (2-2, 8-5).