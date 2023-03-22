The Chelsea Campbell era is off to a sterling start at Abingdon High School.

Kendel Yates had three hits, including a home run, and finished with three RBIs as the Falcons posted an 8-4 non-district softball victory at Lord Botetourt on Wednesday and moved to 3-0 in Campbell’s first season as head coach.

Abingdon is averaging 8.7 runs per game in posting wins over Marion, Lee High and Lord Botetourt.

Lauren Baker also had three hits and pitched a four-hitter with four strikeouts.

Muriel Dillow tallied two RBIs in the win.

The Falcons finished 12-12 last season.

LATE TUESDAY SOFTBALL Wise Central 18, J.I. Burton 9: Chloe Wells went 3-for-5 and mashed a home run as the Wise County Central Warriors outslugged J.I. Burton for a non-district victory.

BOYS SOCCER Virginia High 2, Abingdon 1: Patrick Poku and Jackson Trent scored goals as the Virginia High Bearcats bested Abingdon.

Honaker 3, Lee High 1: Goals from Zane Johnson, Malachi Lowe and Jaylon Hart propelled the Tigers to a triumph.