Wright, Worley star for Virginia High

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High senior basketball player Aly Wright spent hours this summer with Dr. Dish. Those daily checkups paid off Wednesday night.

The 5-foot-8 guard scored a career-high 17 points as the VHS Bearcats rolled to a 49-22 win over the Patrick Henry Rebels on the second day of the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off at the Bearcat Den.

Dr. Dish is a popular shooting device that serves as an automatic rebounder.

“Aly was in the gym every day using the machine,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons said. “Aly was a streaky shooter last year, but she has put in a ton of work to be more consistent and step into a leadership role,” Timmons said.

Wright connected on five 3-pointers en route to her scrapbook night.

“We need Aly to shoot the ball for us, and she came out hot tonight,” Timmons said.

What did Wright think when she saw the zone defense employed by PH?

“I felt it was a good chance for me to shoot,” Wright said. “And knowing that we have several good point guards, I knew that I would have several opportunities.”

With an aggressive man-to-man and trapping defense, VHS built a 12-4 lead at the 3:35 mark of the opening quarter behind three 3-pointers against the zone defense employed by PH.

The lead expanded to 21-7 with 5:02 left in the first half after another three from Wright. With production from the bench, VHS took a 27-9 advantage into halftime and cruised in the second half.

Mary Katherine Wilson (11 points), newcomer Maty Hutton (eight points) and point guard Charli Carpenter (seven points) played well for the Bearcats.

“I liked our energy and it was a pretty solid performance, except that we were so handsy on defense and committed too many fouls,” Timmons said. “I like being aggressive, but we’ve got to be smarter. “We created a ton of turnovers, but we had a bunch of turnovers.

“We face a really tough Ridgeview next and we have to be disciplined.”

Expect Wright to spend more time with Dr. Dish as the season progresses.

“We all had a lot of summer practices and work in the off-season, and that helped,” Wright said. “Tonight, I had my energy turned all the way up because of my teammates and I was ready to play.”

Volleyball star Avery Maiden led PH with 17 points.

BOYS

Virginia High 93, Patrick Henry 51

In the late game that ended at 10:13 pm, the Bearcats relied on quickness, depth and shooting.

“We’ve got to work out some things on defense, but we shared the ball and moved it well,” VHS coach Julius Gallishaw said.

VHS jumped out to 30-12 lead after the first quarter and built a 60-35 margin by halftime.

Dante Worley paced the Bearcats with 23 points, while four other players reached double figures against the PH zone. VHS hit 12 3-pointers as a team.

“We shot the ball well and reacted to the defense,” Gallishaw said. “It was a good win overall.”

Jake Hall led PH with 17 points.