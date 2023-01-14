Worley paces 'Cats; Battle girls prevail

BRISTOL, Va. – Once again, senior Dante Worley came to the rescue for the Virginia High Bearcats.

Worley scored 23 points and delivered a key bucket or important assist whenever VHS seemed to need it in a 55-47 non-district boys basketball victory over the upset-minded John Battle Trojans on Saturday night.

“He’s our leader and he’s been doing that all year,” said Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw. “I demand a lot of him and he’s up to the challenge. We appreciate his leadership.”

The Bearcats (10-4) overcame a 14-point deficit to post a 69-59 win over Battle last month and got all they could handle once again from their Bristol rivals in the rematch.

“Every time we play John Battle, they give us their best game no matter what,” Worley said. “This was our third game this week, so we came out a little slow, but we turned it on in the second half.”

Worley had 11 of Virginia High’s 19 first-half points as the longtime foes battled to a deadlock in the game’s opening 16 minutes.

He gave the Bearcats the lead for good thanks to a tiebreaking hoop with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter and his team eventually pulled away down the stretch.

“I don’t want to take anything away from them, but we had some mental breakdowns there late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter and that’s what really gave them the momentum,” said John Battle coach Steve Posey.

Battle was coming off a 34-point loss at Abingdon less than 24 hours earlier, a contest in which the Trojans fell behind 33-2 to start the game.

“That was a challenge I gave them before this game – what happened last night doesn’t impact this game whatsoever,” Posey said. “I just told them to forget that and concentrate on what’s in front for us. They did that for the most part, but we still had some mental breakdowns late.”

The Bearcats took advantage.

Aquemini Martin supplied 13 points and some tough rebounding for Virginia High, which has played particularly well this month.

“We felt like we let some games slip away earlier this season, but we’re still growing as a team and things of that nature,” Gallishaw said. “We’re battling and that’s all I can ask for.”

John Battle junior Gavin Ratliff matched Worley with 23 points of his own, but the Trojans (6-8) lost their fifth straight game.

“Gavin’s a good ballplayer and we’ve got other guys too,” Posey said. “We’ve just got to have four quarters of a basketball game. We preach that every day and one day we’ll get there.”

Meanwhile, Virginia High hosts Northwood on Thursday and perennial VHSL Region 2B contender Strasburg on Saturday in the FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational. Worley will get back to work as he’s a guy who is making a serious run at Southwest District and Region 2D player of the year honors.

“I love this team,” Worley said. “We have a lot of energy and fight and want to be a good basketball team. There’s no selfishness and everybody clicks well. Other than our starting five, we’re pretty young. I just try to lead by example and lead by words.”

GIRLS

John Battle 47, Virginia High 43

Somehow, some way the John Battle Trojans earned an overtime victory over the Virginia High Bearcats on Saturday.

“We just kept fighting and never quit,” said Battle sophomore Ava Wallace. “We kept our composure and kept playing as a team.”

The Trojans certainly didn’t make things easy in beating Virginia High for the second time this season.

Wallace’s three-point play with 3:24 remaining in the first half put Battle ahead 21-11.

The Trojans wouldn’t score again until Wallace hit the second of two free throws with 3:01 left in the third quarter.

They wouldn’t make another shot from the field until Emma Bishop’s putback with 6:58 remaining in regulation.

Virginia High (4-10) reeled off an 18-2 run during that drought to go out in front, but Battle didn’t fold.

“The third quarter is our biggest target against us it seems,” said first-year John Battle coach Sydney McKinney. “We need to start making that third quarter ours, but it will come. We never stopped fighting.”

Down 37-33 with 2:10 remaining Battle rallied as Wallace’s layup with 37.5 seconds left knotted the score. VHS failed to convert on its final opportunity in regulation.

Gracie Ralston opened the extra session with a 3-pointer and Battle never trailed in OT. Wallace scored three points in the overtime period and finished with a game-high 18 points.

Was that her best game of the season?

“Very much so,” she said.

McKinney was glad to see it.

“We keep harping on her to shoot the ball,” the coach said.

Maty Hutton led Virginia High with 12 points. Turnovers were the biggest problem for the Bearcats.

Bishop added 11 points for Battle (6-8), which had earned a win over Abingdon the night before.

“I feel like every week we’re getting better,” McKinney said. “This is a good team win.”