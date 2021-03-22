Woman whose body was found in burned house identified as Marion woman

MARION, Va. -- The woman whose body was discovered in a house destroyed by fire last Thursday in Marion has been identified as 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer of Marion.
The Marion Police Department said today that the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed her identity.
Greer's body was found inside a home in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street that caught fire early Thursday morning.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the investigation is ongoing.
Over the weekend, a person of interest in the case, 36-year-old Jason Emory Whittaker, was taken into custody in North Carolina.
The investigation into the woman's death began after Marion Fire-EMS was called out to the home around 2:45 Thursday morning.