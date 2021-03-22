 Skip to main content
Woman whose body was found in burned house identified as Marion woman
MARION, Va. -- The woman whose body was discovered in a house destroyed by fire last Thursday in Marion has been identified as 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer of Marion.

The Marion Police Department said today that the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed her identity.

Greer's body was found inside a home in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street that caught fire early Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the investigation is ongoing.

 
Over the weekend, a person of interest in the case, 36-year-old Jason Emory Whittaker, was taken into custody in North Carolina.
 
The investigation into the woman's death began after Marion Fire-EMS was called out to the home around 2:45 Thursday morning.

When fire crews arrived, the two-story brick home near downtown Marion was in flames, said Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm, who is among those investigating.

