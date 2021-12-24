Woman found dead in structure fire

A Bristol, Tennessee woman was found dead in her home after emergency units were called to the scene to battle a structure fire early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Kimberly Frye was found dead in her residence at 691 Highway 126, Apartment A in Bristol, Tennessee. All other occupants of the building were safely evacuated. No additional injuries were reported.

Bristol Tennessee Fire Department (BTFD) and the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) responded to the structure fire at 2:54 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

The press release said there was no indication of foul play in the fatality. The investigation is ongoing pending an autopsy.